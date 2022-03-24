James Taylor Announces 20-Date U.S. Summer Tour

James Taylor has announced that he’s touring the U.S. this summer with his All-Star Band. In an event titled An Evening With James and the Band, James Taylor will embark on the 20-date tour starting June 21 in Columbia, South Carolina. He’ll likely play old favorites, plus music from his recent 2020 album, “American Standard.”

At a Glance

James Taylor and his All-Star Band will tour the U.S. this summer for 20 shows starting June 21

In the fall, he’ll embark on a European tour

On August 20, Taylor will perform with Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis in Lenox, MA in celebration of John Williams

Taylor released his 20th studio album, “American Standard,” in February 2020

What James Taylor Has Planned for 2022

After the U.S. leg of the tour, Taylor will embark on a European tour from September to November. Additionally, August 20 marks a celebration for John Williams, as he turned 90 in February; James Taylor will be performing along with Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis in Lenox, Massachusetts. The event takes place at the famous Tanglewood, home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra is conducted by Ken-David Masur, and will also include Martin Grubinger on percussion, Eric Revis on bass, and Jessica Zhou on harp. Seats in the Koussevitzky Music Shed are sold out, but there are still lawn seats available.

JUNE: June 21: Columbia, SC | June 22: Knoxville, TN | June 24: Charlotte, NC | June 25: Raleigh, NC | June 27: Allentown, PA | June 28: Canandaigua, NY | June 30: Gilford, NH

JULY: July 1: Providence, RI | July 3: Lenox, MA | July 4: Lenox, MA | July 15: Rogers, AR | July 16: Wichita, KS | July 18: Colorado Springs, CO | July 19: Denver CO | July 21: Oklahoma City, OK | July 22: Austin, TX | July 24: Albuquerque, NM | July 26: Phoenix, AZ | July 28: Los Angeles, CA | July 30: Las Vegas, NV

AUGUST: August 20: Lenox, MA

James Taylor and Carole King Performed Together for Documentary

In January 2022, long-time friends and collaborators Carole King and James Taylor were the subjects of a new CNN documentary. The two performed each other’s hit songs, and the documentary featured footage from their Troubadour Reunion Tour. They named the tour after the Los Angeles club where the two first performed in 1970.

The documentary aired live in January, but can still be watched on HBO Max. The film featured highlights of their professional relationship, as well as their over 50-year friendship. There is also a 35-minute uninterrupted performance from the two in the documentary.

“You and I probably just have the same musical DNA,” James Taylor tells Carole King in the film. She replies, “I love every experience we have had together. We do it for each other, but what they’re seeing is us having a great time together.”