Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser Crush Grand Ole Opry Performance Ahead of Spring Tour: VIDEO

Now, the Grand Ole Opry is always going to have great acts. But Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser at the Opry is something special. Separate, these two are great. Together… that’s a dream come true.

Back in February the two got together and decided to hit the road for some acoustic shows. That meant a stop at the Opry as part of Opry Live. Bobby Bones hosted and there were a lot of great performances, not just Johnson and Houser. Russell Dickerson took the stage as well as Chris Lane and Steve Wariner.

The two country singers teamed up and gave a great performance. You just can’t fake that power and sound in their voices. And, Johnson even gave the crowd a little standup routine to boot. He joked about gaining weight and coming out of the pandemic before the duo dove back into some more tunes.

Those vocals are just insane to hear. As the performance progresses, they do more duet singing and harmonizing with one another. These guys have a lot of emotion, power, and soul to put into the music and that’s obvious from this performance and others.

As Jamey Johnson said up there with Randy Houser, it is good to see the Opry full. An empty Opry isn’t something that country music fans like to see and the artists themselves have to absolutely hate it. Thankfully, those seats were full for these two as they rocked out on the stage.

When this tour was announced, fans got really excited. These two have been out on the road before in the past, but any chance that fans get to see them again they are going to take. The Country Cadillac Tour Part 2 is in full swing.

Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Tour After Opry Performance

Right now, the Country Cadillac Tour Part 2 is on hold. The Opry performance with the two was a big one. With a small break these next two weeks in March, fans will have to wait until March 24 for the tour to start back up. Johnson and Houser are headed to the midwest for shows in Wisconsin, Michigan, before moving over to Pennslyvania.

This tour is going to be great. There are a lot of dates on Johnson’s website for fans to check out and a lot of them haven’t sold out yet. April is going to have shows in the south, then out to Kansas and Iowa, and all over the place.

So, if you weren’t able to see Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser at the Opry, there is still hope! Don’t hesitate, you know you want to get those tickets. Just make sure you got some tissues, it could get a little teary-eyed with those two behind the mic.