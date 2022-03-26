Jason Aldean Calls Collaboration With Brantley Gilbert ‘Long Overdue’

Following the release of their new song “Rolex on a Redneck,” Jason Aldean declared that the collaboration with fellow country music star Brantley Gilbert was “long overdue.”

In an Instagram post on Friday (March 25th), Jason Aldean posted a clip of his and Brantley Gilbert’s single with the caption, “This guy has been a big part of my career. Back in the day, I cut a couple of his songs that were HUGE for me. It’s cool to have come full circle now and get a collab on a song with my boy. This s— is long overdue.”

In response, Gilbert posted the same clip and wrote, “Aldean was one of those guys coming up that I looked up to because he’s a great song guy. Back in the day, he cut a couple songs of mine, ‘My Kinda Party’ and ‘Dirt Road Anthem,’ and he turned both of those into big ole hits. I’ll forever be thankful for that. Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself. But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL.”

Jason Aldean Reveals That He Was Accused of ‘Stealing Music’ From Brantley Gilbert

While chatting with Rolling Stone in 2016, Jason Aldean admitted that he was actually accused of stealing Brantley Gilbert’s music. This was when Aldean released his album My Kinda Party months after Gilbert debuted Halfway to Heaven. Gilbert’s fans heard “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” which the singer and songwriter wrote. However, the hit tracks notably caused some backlash because the fans thought Aldean actually stole the songs.

“When that album came out, a lot of fans were like, ‘You’re stealing Brantley’s song!’” Jason Aldean recalled. He also said that Brantley Gilbert actually had to go on social media to sort out the drama. “It’s funny now. He went on Twitter or something and was like, ‘Hey everybody, chill out.’”

Jason Aldean further explained that when he recorded the tracks, he didn’t know who Brantley Gilbert actually was. Gilbert did not have a record deal at the time. The duo eventually met when Gilbert stopped by the studio to listen to Aldean’s recordings. Aldean noted that with the success of the two singles, Gilbert was able to build his dream home. “I just saw him. He had shown me his house he just built,” Aldean recalled. “I said, ‘How long did you have that?’ He said, ‘I built it about the time ‘Dirt Road Anthem’ became a hit.’ So it worked out pretty good.”