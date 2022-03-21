Jason Aldean Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Wife Brittany

Country music star Jason Aldean sends a beautiful message to his wife, Brittany, as the couple celebrates their seventh anniversary. In the Monday morning tweet, Aldean tells Brittany – and his Twitter followers -how excited he still is to wake up her every day. The If I Didn’t Love You singer adds that he is thankful for her partnership in the “crazy life” they lead. If this isn’t couple-goals, we don’t know what is.

Country Star Jason Aldean Sends A Touching Anniversary Shout-Out To Wife Brittany

In the Monday, March 21 Twitter post, Jason Aldean shared a group of adorable pictures from the couple’s time together. From hanging out on the beach to sharing a moment backstage, or just hanging out in each other’s arms, the couple is clearly as happy as they can be.

“Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person I know,” Jason Aldean writes in his Twitter post.

Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person I know. 7 years and 2 babies later and I’m still as excited to wake up with u everyday as much as ever. Thanks for being the person/mom/ bonus mom that u are and for being my partner in this crazy life we live. pic.twitter.com/M81Ve3QgWm — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 21, 2022

“7 years and 2 babies later and I’m still as excited to wake up with u everyday as much as ever,” the country music star adds.

“Thanks for being the person/mom/ bonus mom that u are,” Aldean adds in the touching message to his partner. “and for being my partner in this crazy life we live.”

With Brittany At His Side, Jason Aldean Is A ‘Double Winner’ At the 2022 ACM Awards

The annual ACM Awards highlight some of the best country music artists each year. And, this year, Jason Aldean was one of the big winners; taking home the Single of the Year award for If I Didn’t Love You.

A recognition for which the country music star is super proud, no doubt. However, Aldean tells his Twitter followers that he feels like a “double winner” as he arrives at the awards show with Brittany Kerr at his side.

What a great weekend in Vegas at the @ACMawards! I feel like a double winner. We won for Single record of the year, and I got to have this stunner as my date!! 😍😍😍 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/jPisSqKHJf — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 10, 2022

“What a great weekend in Vegas at the [ACM Awards]!” Jason Aldean writes in his March 9 Twitter post.

“I feel like a double winner” the country music star adds in his touching message. Aldean notes that in addition to winning Single of the Year, he feels proud to have the “stunner” Brittany, as his date.

Life Is Exciting At the Aldean Household

Jason Aldean’s recent Twitter posts have certainly been full of loving accolades for Brittany. However, the country music singer doesn’t shy away from giving fans a glimpse into the unusual moments at the Aldean household. Moments like the time an Amazon delivery featuring boxes of squirrel food and hilarious squirrel-sized picnic tables. Picnic tables on which squirrels are meant to eat their new food.

As Jason Aldean’s Instagram video begins, we hear the country music star say “So this is what happens when your wife has a “couple bottles of wine” before jumping on Amazon. The video features quite a few boxes of squirrel food called Sweet Corn Squirrelogs.

Then, as the Insta video continues, we see four tiny picnic tables set out on the counter. Each picnic table has a little folded umbrellas on top. Yes, that’s right. These tiny squirrel-sized picnic tables include squirrel-sized picnic umbrellas.

“So this, for you guys that don’t know is a squirrel picnic table,” Aldean says on the hilarious Insta video. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”