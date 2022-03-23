Jason Aldean ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ of iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year Win for ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Jason Aldean was beaming after his hit record, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was named Country Song Of The Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. Aldean, who recorded the duet with superstar artist Carrie Underwood, played three songs at the event before receiving the honor for best song late in the program. iHeartRadio’s reigning Best New Country Artist Lainey Wilson presented Aldean with the award.

“Thank you guys, and a huge thanks to [Carrie Underwood] and her team at Universal,” Aldean said, according to Music Mayhem. Underwood could not attend the show due to her Las Vegas residency schedule.

Aldean then went on to deliver a heartfelt speech thanking family, friends, and associates.

“Thank you so much to my team for working this song and making it such a big song for us this year,” Aldean continued. “All the stations at iHeart that played this song, thank you guys so much. The fans, my family, my wife {Brittany]; we just celebrated our seventh anniversary yesterday, I love you baby. My kids, Keeley, Kendyl, Memphis, Navy at home, I love you guys. My producer, Michael Knox, who cut an unbelievable record on this song. Thank y’all so much and It’s been a huge year. The fans, thank you, I love you guys.”

The iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year is the latest in a long string of hits for Jason Aldean

Aldean’s bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy co-wrote the massive single alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan. Michael Knox produced the record.

“If I Didn’t Love You” is a perky ballad that finds Aldean and Underwood lamenting a lost love, but not wanting to move on just yet. Aldean opens with vocals, and Underwood swoops in with her signature flair for the chorus.

The iHeartRadio Country Music Song of the Year is Jason Aldean’s 26th No. 1 hit in his massive career. It was also the first single off of his latest album, the double LP, Macon, Georgia — his tenth studio offering.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, and Maneskin. Celebrity appearances included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar, and more.

In addition to television, the event streamed on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide; as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio is an American broadcast, podcast, and radio streaming platform owned by iHeartMedia. Founded in April 2008, iHeartRadio functions as the national umbrella brand for iHeartMedia’s radio network, the largest radio broadcaster in the United States as of 2019.