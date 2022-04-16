Jason Aldean ‘Didn’t Realize’ All He Had to Do Was Record a Song With Carrie Underwood to Win Awards

From a number one single on the country music charts to an award-winning hit, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have a rare song. If I Didn’t Love You came out and it seemed like it was a slow build-up. However, when the radio stations started to play the song and fans got it in their ears, it took off quickly.

The song would reach the top of the country music charts and has now gone on to win awards at the ACM Awards, iHeart Music Awards, and the CMT Awards. They have performed it at a number of shows as well. Big theatrical performances that put both their voices and talent on display.

Another Big Win

After such a big win, the country music duo talked about their feelings after the fact. It was another big award on another big night. On the long list of nominations and awards that Aldean and Underwood have in their careers, this one stands out among many of the previous songs.

“Yeah, I told Carrie tonight when we walked off after winning the first award,” Aldean explained. “I told her I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t realize all I had to do was record a song with you and I could win some awards. This is amazing.’ So, it’s awesome. We’ve been on a hot streak. We won at the ACMs obviously at iHeart and now here at CMT. So, like I said it’s just been a great song, and how the fans have responded to the song. Just the reaction it’s gotten, I thought we had something special, but this is kinda taking it to a whole new level. So, it’s been amazing.”

.@Jason_Aldean jokes that he didn't realize "all he had to do" was record a song with @carrieunderwood to win some awards. The two won video of the year at the #CMTAwards for "If I Didn't Love You." pic.twitter.com/ANFz7KNW0Z — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 15, 2022

Carrie Underwood’s Thoughts About Jason Aldean Song Winning Again

Of course, Carrie Underwood had some thoughts about her song with Jason Aldean winning another award. In the video, she was clearly excited. It has been a great awards season for her, winning a Grammy for her gospel album My Savior.

“I feel like Jason really summed it up,” Underwood said to the AP. “He was just saying how we’ve been in this game for a while now and for the fans to support us how they do it’s wonderful and means a lot to us. Even though I’ve won many CMT awards, I’m still very grateful and just know that I’m blessed and have the best fans in the world.”

The two of them have been working hard. Underwood had a Las Vegas Residency and both artists have been playing shows and putting out new music for their fans. With fans looking forward to what is next, it doesn’t seem like the momentum is slowing down for either one of these artists.