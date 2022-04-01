Jason Aldean Discusses the Importance of Grammy Nomination

Jason Aldean’s newest duet is up for a Grammy this Sunday, and in a recent interview, the singer admitted that the nomination “means everything” to him.

Though Aldean has had four other nominations during his career, he has yet to snag a trophy. But this year could finally be the year.

The singer is up for the win with eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood for their work on If I Didn’t Love You. The song already won a CMA for Single of the Year and took home the iHeartRadio win for Country Song of the Year. And the tune spent three weeks at number 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

If I Didn’t Love You also debuted at number 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart, which was the highest debut for a duet between a solo male and female artist ever. So the collaboration has a good shot of winning.

But even if Jason Aldean goes back to Nashville empty-handed, he’ll do it with a smile on his face. Because the artist knows that just getting a nod is a huge feat.

“The Grammys are something as musicians, we put on a pedestal. That means everything,” he told Billboard on April 1st. “Hell, Luke Bryan’s never been nominated for one, if that tells you anything. It’s so hard to get a nomination and so hard to win.”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Have Some Tough Grammy Nomination Contenders

But Jason Aldean wasn’t too quick to think his highly-acclaimed hit could beat out his competition. He and Underwood are working against Younger Me by Brothers Osborne, Glad you Exist by Dan + Shay, Chasing After You by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, and Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home) by Elle King and Miranda Lambert.

“[The winner] could be something really mainstream up against something really underground. And just because it’s mainstream doesn’t mean it’s going to win,” he continued. “So for this song to get attention like this means so much.”

“After being in the game this long,” he continued, “it means a lot because it means we are still here, recording things that are getting people’s attention.”

But if the singer does win, we should expect to hear Aldean and Underwood together on country music radio a lot more. Because to him, a win would be further proof that the Church Bells singer is his lucky charm.

“If we win a Grammy for this song, Carrie’s going to be on every album,” he continued. “If that’s all it took for me to win a Grammy, we’re doing another song next time.”