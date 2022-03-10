Jason Aldean Feels Like a ‘Double Winner’ in Sweet Photo

While the ACM Awards put a spotlight on some of our favorite country artists each year, it also gives those artists a moment to show off their partners, frequently sharing the sweetest tributes on social media. Jason Aldean just happens to be one of the ACM Awards‘ winners this year, taking home the win for Single of the Year with his song, “If I Didn’t Love You.” However, over on Twitter, the country megastar was feeling like a “double winner” as he arrived at the awards show with his partner, Brittany Kerr.

What a great weekend in Vegas at the @ACMawards! I feel like a double winner. We won for Single record of the year, and I got to have this stunner as my date!! 😍😍😍 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/jPisSqKHJf — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 10, 2022

“What a great weekend in Vegas at the [ACM Awards]!” Aldean wrote in his post. “I feel like a double winner” he gushed. In addition to winning Single of the Year, he added, “I got to have this stunner as my date!!”

The sweet post drew more than a thousand likes and more than a few retweets. In the comments, fans shared their well-wishes with Jason Aldean while simultaneously complimenting the couple’s appearance.

“Beautiful picture,” wrote one of the country artist’s followers, while another agreed, “A true stunner!!”

“Congratulations on single of the year,” another of the star’s fans commented.

Jason Aldean Details Future Collaboration with Gabby Barrett

While Gabby Barrett didn’t take home any ACM Award wins on Monday night, she nevertheless saw high praise from ACM Award winner Jason Aldean. Amid the excitement of the awards show, the “My Weakness” singer complimented the rising country star, sharing that if the opportunity comes up for a duet with Barrett, he’d definitely be open to that.

“I think Gabby’s super talented,” he shared during the ACM Awards. “[S]he’s one of the best female singers we got that’s sort of coming up right now.”

Unfortunately, he shared that there are no plans in the works for a duet with Barrett at the moment. Although, he did say that when it comes to duets, “I kind of let the song steer the ship a little bit.”

Apparently, the ship chose Carrie Underwood for his last duet, which also happened to win single of the year. Who knew when the duo debuted “If I Didn’t Love You” in July last year that it would go on to win an ACM award?

Okay, in reality, any song that features Carrie Underwood is sure to be a winner. Nevertheless, as Gabby Barrett continues to make waves in country music, perhaps we’ll see her team up with Jason Aldean for a duet sooner than we think.