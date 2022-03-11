Jason Aldean Joins All-Star Lineup for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Country star Jason Aldean, along with six other incredible artists, will perform at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Taste of Country reports that Aldean will join Jennifer Lopez as a performer for the awards show. She’s set to receive the 2022 Icon Award at the show as well. Fans can also expect performances from Megan The Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin, and the host LL Cool J. Looks like a full variety of music genres performing at the awards, matching the inclusive nature of many genres in the awards themselves.

While Jason Aldean might be the only country artist performing at the iHeart Radio Awards, he’s far from the only one nominated. At least 19 country artists received nominations across seven categories

Jason Aldean snagged three nominations in total. He and Carrie Underwood’s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is up for Country Song of the Year as well as Best Collaboration. Aldean also received a nomination for Country Artist of the Year.

Other Country Artist of the Year nominees include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett. As for Country Song of the Year, Jason Aldean faces tough competition from Combs (“Forever After All”) and Gabby Barrett (“The Good Ones”). And let’s not forget “Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown or “Just the Way” by Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown.

You can watch Jason Aldean perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. EST. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Jason Aldean Discuss ‘Special Connection’ to Las Vegas After Route 91 Shooting

Almost five years ago, Jason Aldean headlined the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Little did he know that a lone gunman would open fire on the crowd at the event and kill 60 concertgoers. More than 500 more were injured.

Aldean returned to Las Vegas last week for the ACM Awards. But he shared with the press beforehand, “It’s not quite the way I wanted to be attached to [Las Vegas] by any means, but I do feel a special connection to the city, more so since Route 91.”

The country star added, “It’s something we think about a lot, and probably always will.”

But now, with the ACM Awards behind him and iHeartRadio Music Awards ahead of him, Jason Aldean is trying to focus on the future.

“I’m kind of at peace with everything. I just try to move on and make the best of a bad situation,” Aldean explained. He said, “I enjoy coming back here, man. I always have a great time being here.”

Hopefully, Jason Aldean has just as good a time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles later this month.