Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and More to Headline ‘Carolina Country Music Fest’

Carolina Country Music Fest, the East Coast’s largest outdoor country music festival, just released their lineup for this summer’s event.

Featuring more than 30 artists across four stages, Carolina Country Music Fest 2022 will take place June 9-12, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Coors Light Main Stage will feature some of the biggest names in the industry. Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will play one night. Country music superstar Jason Aldean will play the next evening. Then to finish up the festivities, Grammy-winner Keith Urban and Chase Rice will play the final two nights.

Some of the daytime acts featured on the Coors Light Main Stage include Gabby Barrett, Rodney Atkins, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Frank Ray, among others.

The neighboring Crown Royal stage will feature some other awesome acts, including Jameson Rodgers, Deana Carter, Chase Matthew, The Davisson Brothers, Lily Rose, Laci Kaye Booth, Gillian Smith, and Lauren Hall, and many more.

Fans can download an app to enhance their festival experience

The festival is also making logistics easier than ever for patrons. This year, fans can customize their Carolina Country Music Fest experience by downloading the official app for artist performance schedules. Then, users can build their own custom CCMF schedule based on availability.

The fest is located at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, which spans 18 acres of coastal beach line.

Carolina Country Music Fest organizers promise even more announcements in the coming days, including more acts and special events. According to a press release, fans can expect appearances from more songwriters, rising artists, local talent, and the winner from the Reverb Nation CCMF Battle of the Bands.

Country music fans and outsiders can visit the festival’s website for tickets including multi-day admission passes and single-day entry to the McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert. And if you happen to live on the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach? Be sure to scoop up a discount ticket for the kick-off party Thursday night at either The Bowery or RipTydz Oceanfront Grille.

One Carolina Country Music Fest headliner stepped out of his comfort zone last night at the ACM Awards

In case you missed it, Carolina Country Music Fest headliner Jason Aldean did something he’s never done last night at the ACM Awards: participated in the show’s physical production.

Aldean, the winner of 14 ACM awards over his illustrious career, has never actually presented an award during the ceremony.

“I don’t know if you’d necessarily call it presenting — I’m setting an artist up to sing,” Aldean said. “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever done that, actually.”

Why has he never participated? Aldean joked that he can’t read the teleprompter.

“I know you have to read a teleprompter,” the singer said. “If you see me up there squinting, it’s because I can’t see. I’m that guy on my phone with the largest font you can get because I can’t see it anymore. I need Lasik.”