Jason Aldean Talks the Possibility of His Kids Dating Carrie Underwood’s Kids

During his appearance at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7th), country superstar Jason Aldean shared his thoughts about the possibility of his children dating the children of his If I Didn’t Love You duet partner Carrie Underwood.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight specifically about his daughter Navy dating Carrie Underwood’s son Jacob, since they are both 3-years-old, Jason Aldean hilariously stated that Navy wasn’t even allowed to date. “That’s probably accurate, yeah,” Aldean declared. His wife, Brittany, chimed in, “I feel like she does what she wants.”

As he discussed Navy’s strong-willed persona, Jason Aldea explained, “Yeah, I don’t know if I am going to have much say in that. We will see. She is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood joined forces in 2021 to record their single If I Didn’t Love You. The duo brought the hit track to the ACM Awards last night. If I Didn’t Love You earned three nominations at this year’s awards.

Jason Aldean then revealed his thoughts about teaming up with Carrie Underwood for If I Didn’t Love You. “It’s been great. I mean this song has been, you know, a big song obviously for us all year. I had the idea for this song and to bring her in on it. And it’s nice when you have a plan and it works out.”

The country superstar also praised If I Didn’t Love You as huge. “[It] got nominated for three awards here and even a GRAMMY for this. So it’s been a big one. And she’s been great. I have had a chance to perform it now a few times together and it’s always fun.”

Jason Aldean Opens Up About His Upcoming 10th Album ‘Macon, Georgia’

As he continued to chat with the media outlet, Jason Aldean shared more details about his upcoming 10th album, Macon, Georgia, which will make its debut in stores next month. “Well, first of all, it’s crazy that I have been allowed to make 10 records over the years. And that I’m still, you know, out there and can still put out songs that people seem to still react to. We get to come and be a part of these things. And it’s just a big honor for me just to still kind of be around.”

In regards to possibly having a Las Vegas residency, Jason Aldean noted, “Maybe. I think that’s something I would entertain a little bit down the road. I still enjoy going out in the road and traveling. And getting on the bus and hanging out with my guys.”

Jason Aldean goes on to add that he would still be open to having shows in Las Vegas.