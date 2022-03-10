Jason Aldean Teases a Future Duet With One Star

Country music superstar Jason Aldean hinted at a possible duet between he and Gabby Barrett ahead of his upcoming tour to support his double album, Macon, Georgia. Barrett will accompany Aldean as an opening act on the tour, dubbed the “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.”

When asked at the recent ACM Awards about a possible new duet with Barrett, Aldean played it down, but left the door wide open.

“I think Gabby’s super talented,” Aldean said. “I mean, she’s one of the best female singers we got that’s sort of coming up right now… There’s no plans as of right now (for a duet). To me, I kind of let the song steer the ship a little bit. If we found a song that worked for her… I would absolutely love to work with her at some point. I’m always kind of open to that with anybody.”

Aldean has a history of performing some impressive duets with female artists in his career. In 2010, Aldean released “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson, and then eight years later teamed up with Miranda Lambert for the hit “Drowns the Whiskey.”

Aldean also delivered a memorable duet with Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas earlier this week at the ACM Awards. The pair sang “If I Didn’t Love You,” which included an aerial entrance by Underwood that made Aldean sweat a little. “I was scared for her. I was nervous the whole time until she got on the ground,” he laughed.

As for a future duet, Jason Aldean said he’s always game to collaborate for the right song and situation.

“[A duet is] not why we brought [Gabby] out on tour; I’m just a fan of what she does,” Aldean said about the up-and-coming Barrett. “I’m open to all that stuff always. I love working with all of them, I love working with other artists in general… I’m definitely down to do it again.”

In addition to Barrett, Aldean’s “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy” Tour will also feature special guests John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said via a media statement. “We are already thinking about the setlist… there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

The tour will support Aldean’s massive, 30-track double album. The first half of the album, dubbed Macon, dropped in November and featured 15 songs, including the Underwood duet. The second half of the LP, Georgia, drops on April 22, and includes an additional 15 tracks.

Tickets to Aldean’s upcoming tour went on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18.