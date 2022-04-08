Jason Aldean Thanks Carrie Underwood, Team for the Success of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

It may not have ushered in a Grammy Award for Jason Aldean, but the country music star’s hit single If I Didn’t Love You certainly continues to bring all the love…just as Aldean does in a recent Instagram post.

In an April 9 Insta post, Aldean gives a special shout-out thanks to his If I Didn’t Love You duet partner – and fellow country music star – Carrie Underwood. And, along with his message to Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean also sends a message of thanks to everyone who made the hit possible.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate my 26th Number One song, “If I Didn’t Love You” with @CarrieUnderwood,” Jason Aldean writes in the Friday Insta post.

Jason Aldean Takes To Insta to Thank Carrie Underwood – and the Rest of the Team – For the Success of His 26th Number-One Hit

In his message of thanks, Jason Aldean notes that he always knew the ballad would be a hit. However, the duet was even more special than he could have imagined, the singer adds.

“We thought this one was going to be good,” Jason Aldean writes in the Instagram post.

“But it ended up being really special,” the country music singer continues.

“Big thank you to the writers, @CarrieUnderwood, Country radio, my team and everyone who leaned in on this song,” he adds. “I’m really proud of it.”

Jason Aldean Talks About ‘Macon, Georgia’

Jason Aldean may be celebrating 26 number one hits. However, he certainly has many more planned for the future. In fact, the country singer is adding new songs to his library in just a few days; with the release of his newest album, Macon, Georgia. This album is the singer’s tenth studio album and features a total of 30 tracks on the release.

“After nine albums, you try to figure out new ways to do things,” Jason Aldean tells KARE11 regarding the upcoming release.

“Like we had never done a live album, we had never done a double album,” the singer adds. “And we had never done a greatest hits album.” And, Macon, Georgia will be giving Aldean fans all of these…all at once, Aldean notes.

“[The album is] almost like a little bit of all that,” the Big Green Tractor singer adds.

“You know, jumbled up into one record,” Aldean says. Additionally, the singer notes, much of the inspiration for the album came from his own hometown.

“I kinda always felt like where I grew up and where I was from…had such a big impact on me as a person and a really big impact on music,” Aldean says. “For me, [Macon] sorta shaped my music and things that I like to sing about.”