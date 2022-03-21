Jason Aldean Thanks Morgan Wallen for an ‘Epic Night in Nashville’

Days after teaming up with Morgan Wallen to perform in Nashville, country music star Jason Aldean praised Wallen for an epic night in the Music City.

“I met him down at Aldean’s….” Jason Aldean declared in his latest Instagram post. “This weekend was a fun one. I got to share the stage with this dude for an epic night in Nashville. Thanks for having me out Morgan Wallen. Keep crushing it!!”

Along with performing with Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen teamed ups tie Thomas Rhett, Lil Durk, and Eric Church during his three shows in Nashville last week. Wallen responded to Aldean’s post with, “Left the broadway girls alone and hung out [with] you instead.”

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen have been friends for a while. Wallen notably co-wrote Aldean’s hit track You Make It Easy in 2018. He also teamed up with Aldean to write Whiskey Me Away. The track will be on Aldean’s upcoming album, Macon, Georgia. During the Nashville show, Wallen and Aldean performed Hicktown from Aldean’s debut single. The track was co-written by Big and Rich as well as Vicky McGehee.

Despite the previous controversy, Jason Aldean praised Morgan Wallen by calling him one of the most talented guys around. “He was out on tour with me last year. I even told Morgan this when he was out with us. I was like, ‘Man, you’re the next superstar of our business.’ I mean, you could just tell. He just kind of had that thing.”

Jason Aldean also stated that he loves Morgan Wallen’s voice and vibe. “He’s got his own little thing that’s him that’s nobody else. And I think to me, that’s what being a star is. He’s the guy that I’ve been the most excited about in this town for a long time.”

Morgan Wallen Admits Country Music Wasn’t His Favorite Music Genre While Growing Up

During a 2020 interview with City Beat, Morgan Wallen opened up about his childhood and what drew him to music. “I get up in Tennessee. But I mostly listened to Classic Rock and Christian Music. I listened to lots of Southern rock too. I liked Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, and the Eagles. Those were some of my favorites.”

However, Morgan Wallen admitted that he listened to country music a little bit. But it didn’t enter his life until he started listening to Eric Church. “I live out in the country. But that wasn’t the main focus on my musical interest. But after hearing Eric Church, I went back and got educated. And realized I really like a lot of country music. Even the old stuff.”