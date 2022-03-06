Jason Isbell Recalls Watching Garth Brooks at a County Fair: ‘Was a Great Day’

Both Jason Isbell and Garth Brooks are country legends in their own right. But way back when, Isbell saw Brooks perform before they grew popular.

Isbell took to Twitter to answer a question posed by the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. Surprisingly, his answer involved Brooks, Lawrenceburg, and a county fair.

At a Glance

Jason Isbell revealed that he saw Garth Brooks perform at a low-stakes county fair

Other music fans chimed in with the “biggest act” they’ve seen in a “small room”

Jason Isbell Has Fond Memories of Garth Brooks at the County Fair

The Starland Ballroom posed the following question on Twitter. “What’s the biggest act you’ve seen in a small room?” Nearly 5,000 people responded to the tweet, including Jason Isbell.

“Me and my mom saw Garth Brooks at the fair in Lawrenceburg TN for a dollar,” Isbell wrote on Twitter. “And afterward we went to the potbellied pig races. Was a great day at the fair.”

Talk about a wild combination. Imagine all the county fair smells, the crowds of people crushing in around you. And, of course, Garth Brooks’ gorgeous voice singing out over the audience. If Isbell saw Brooks at a fair with his mother, then it’s safe to say he was pretty young when it happened. Meaning it was before Brooks hit big in the 1980s and 90s.

Me and my mom saw Garth Brooks at the fair in Lawrenceburg TN for a dollar and afterward we went to the potbellied pig races. Was a great day at the fair https://t.co/R7w49RoLrc — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 5, 2022

But what was also great about Isbell’s post was the number of people who commented on it with their own stories. Many used both Garth Brooks and Jason Isbell as their own examples of “big acts” in ‘”small rooms.”

Music Fans Weigh In With Their ‘Big Acts’ in ‘Small Room’ Stories

Hundreds of people commented on Jason Isbell’s tweet about seeing Garth Brooks at the county fair. And the stories they shared were just as wild and fun.

“I caught Johnny Cash at Toad’s Place in New Haven just around the time he was starting to work with Rick Rubin. What a treat that was,” one fan named Christopher Parker said.

“I saw Keith Urban play with The Ranch at a bass fishing tournament on Lake Lanier,” another fan said. “Nobody hardly knew who he was but we thought man that guy can play guitar. The headliner was John Berry.”

A different fan said, “I saw @garthbrooks at a mall parking lot in San Antonio for free in 1990 during some afternoon festival. About 2 weeks later it was released and a big hit soon after. My friend and I were like ‘Isn’t that the song we heard the dude in the X mall parking lot perform?!'”

“Hootie & the Blowfish played the opening of my college’s rec space a couple of weeks before ‘Cracked Rear View’ hit,” Anna Goodman Hoover wrote. “I was working night shift at Denny’s & missed the show. BUT guess where they ate afterward? Soni left a $10 tip on a $5 meal. Made me a fan.”