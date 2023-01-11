Jeff Beck, Legendary Guitarist, Dead at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday, January 10, according to his rep. He was 78 years old.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” his rep wrote in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Jeff Beck is an eight-time Grammy-winning musician who is listed as the fifth-best guitarist in history by Rolling Stones. Beck rose to fame in the 1960s while playing for the English rock band The Yardbirds. He was also the frontman for the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice. However, the latter two broke up shortly after their formations.

He first joined The Yardbirds in 1965 and proved his skills for the world when he replaced Eric Clapton. But despite his great talents, he abruptly left the group only 18 months later and was replaced by fellow legend, Jimmy Page.

While Beck was with the band for the majority of its chart-toppers, the other members decided to fire him after he repeatedly missed practices and performances. His perfectionism and hot temper was also a factor.

Jeff Beck Won His First Grammy Award in 1985

Following his debut, Jeff Beck worked as a solo artist before forming the Jeff Beck Group in 1967 with Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Nicky Hopkins, and Aynsley Dunbar, who was later replaced by Micky Waller. The band broke up in 1969 and regrouped in 1970. It permanently disbanded two years later. During their time together, the musicians recorded two studio albums.

Jeff Beck went on to create Beck, Bogert & Appice with Tim Bogert, Carmine Appice, Bobby Trench, and Kim Milford the same year his second band broke up.

After his three short stints with bands, Beck moved forward with his solo career. In 1976, he earned his first Grammy-nominated for his work on his third solo album, Wired. And he finally took home a trophy in 1985 for his single, Escape. From that year forward, the guitarist remained a steady contender on the awards circuit. And aside from his next seven Grammy win, he also received seven more nominations.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Jeff Beck twice. The first induction was in 1992 for his time in The Yardbirds. The second was for his solo work in 2009.

During his 1992 speech he famously only spoke a few, bitter words, “They kicked me out…f**k them!”

Jeff Beck is survived by his wife, Sanda Cash, whom he married in 2004.

This is a developing story.