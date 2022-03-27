Jeff Carson, ACM Award-Winning Singer, Dies at 58

Country singer and ACM award-winner Jeff Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday, March 26, at just 58 years old.

Jeff Carson passed away at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennesee. He’s lived in Franklin since 2009 when he retired from country music to become a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department. Carson worked on the force up until his death this past weekend.

But Jeff Carson began his career as a country singer in Nashville. Before he made it big, Carson played locally in Rogers, Arkansas, and Branson, Missouri, per a press release. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 16, 1963. The country star started singing in churches before deciding to make music his career.

When Jeff Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, made it to Nashville, he started recording demos for various artists. These include Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), and Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”). Carson also worked with Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), and Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”).

In 1995, producer Chuck Howard discovered Jeff Carson and signed the country singer. Carson signed a contract with Curb Records, quickly releasing his first “charting single,” “Yeah Buddy.”

From there, many more of Carson’s singles performed well on the charts and radio. His music video for “The Car” even landed him his first ACM award for Video of the Year. Album-wise, Carson released his first self-titled album in 1995. From there, “Butterfly Kisses” came out in 1997, and “Real Life” dropped in 2001.

Country Singer Jeff Carson Has Album in Works Before Death

Though he retired in 2009, singer Jeff Carson came back to country music in 2019. He signed with MC1 Nashville to release a pre-recorded song called “God Save the World.”

And in the last two years, Carson signed with Encore Music Group to release a brand new specialty album. The album, which is currently untitled, would feature duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan. At this time, it’s unclear if the album will move forward or not.

The official Jeff Carson Instagram page posted a photo announcing Carson’s death earlier today. Many country artists took to the comments to mourn the country singer.

“Shocked and saddened by this news. Rest In Peace, my friend,” Terry McBride commented.

“No wayyyyy… man 😔😔😔 Prayers for his family and loved ones,” Adam Sanders wrote.

Jamie O’Neil said, “I’m so shocked and sad…my love goes out to his sweet family 💔💔.”

Jeff Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, and mother Virginia Norton. He’s also survived by his brother Steve Herndon, sister Karen Spurlock, as well as several other relations.