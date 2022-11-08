jelly-roll-announces-massive-donation-for-incarcerated-nashville-youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.

This donation also will go toward supporting five $10,000 scholarships for high school graduates in Davidson County. It also will help support food and toy drives during the holiday season. “Nashville is a town that people come and take from,” he said at a press conference at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last week. “They come and they party. They make the best memory of their life right here on Broadway … They come and they chase their dreams. They join the medical field. They become big musicians in the music industry and make millions of dollars. But they never give back.

Jelly Roll Takes Initiative When Looking To Help Youth

“As a local kid, I felt like it was important to start addressing the problem hands-on, at a community level,” he added, Taste of Country reports. Why is Jelly Roll doing this? He’s had a bit of a checkered past in his own life. That included doing some time for aggravated robbery as well as possession with intent to sell charges. He hopes that the recording studio offers some individuals alternative career opportunities.

“Kids are killing each other … it’s just getting sad,” he said. “As a community, we have to stand up and we have to do something about it. I’m challenging my musician friends: To come from your ivory tower, get [out] from behind your guitar, roll your sleeves up and … see the problems we have in this community.”

This artist has plans to return to Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 9. He will headline a show. Also, more tickets and VIP packages have been released. They will help benefit Jelly Roll’s donation. Back in August, Jason Aldean happened to announce that some new music was coming from him with Jelly Roll on board. For Jelly Roll, his reputation first was built up as a Nashville-based rapper. But he had been finding his spot on country music radio with a single titled Son of a Sinner. That song comes off a 2021 album titled Ballads of the Broken. It appears that Jelly Roll is one busy guy who also isn’t forgetting where he came from at all.