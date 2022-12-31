Jelly Roll Opens Up About Major Plans for 2023

I don’t know if anyone in the music industry grinds harder than Jelly Roll. The man has an amazing life story, a loveable personality, and crazy unique musical skills. All that along with a physical presence that can’t be overlooked and a highly marketable stage name, he might be the most interesting man in music.

The music world tends to get too caught up in categorizing music by seemingly undefinable genres. Despite recent debates, a song or musician can, in fact, be country and rap at the same time. Jelly Roll is a perfect example of that. He just makes real music.

His music was the topic of discussion on a recent episode of the Bussin With The Boys podcast. Jelly Roll’s musical stylings were summed up perfectly with the help of his wingman Ernest. Who accurately and poetically said that Jelly Roll “makes real music, for real people, who go through real shit.”

Jelly Roll has the kind of street cred and embattled past that other people probably can’t even imagine. While it makes for amazing music, listeners can sometimes feel their own pain through his music. It takes a really strong person to be able to consistently revisit their own agonizing life experiences. The ability to explore your own traumatic thoughts and turn them into stories without being haunted by them deserves a round of applause.

Jelly Roll Helping Troubled Teenagers That Remind Him of Himself

Jelly Roll recently rocked a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The biggest news out of that event is that Jelly Roll is using his platform to help troubled teenagers stay on the right track. Jelly Roll spent much of his adolescent years in a juvenile detention center. Now he uses his music and his fame to inspire a sense of optimism and renewed hope in those who might feel lost in their life.

Big Jelly’s goal is to help young people see past circumstances in life that might be polluting their well-being. He explained that hearing from other people that have walked in similar shoes can inspire those in need of guidance to rise above bad decisions and toxic situations. That’s the first step in putting themselves in a better position to succeed. “I just hope to bring hope to that and kind of be a beacon and a light for those kids,” he said.

Big Things Poppin For Jelly Roll in 2023

Jelly Roll is closing out 2022 with as much momentum as anyone in the game right now. He’s gearing up for an even bigger 2023 with a musical collaboration with Jason Aldean on the way. He’ll also be on the road with the country rockin’ Texas Koe Wetzel.

For now, though, Jelly Roll is just kickin’ back and enjoying the good life. For him, that’s getting his mind and body right to keep up with the pace he’s set for himself. According to CMT, Jelly Roll recently shared details about his plans to lose some weight and spend more time with his friends and family.

“I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” said Jelly Roll. “I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in.”