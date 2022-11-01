Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral & Public Memorial Announced

Officials recently announced the details of funeral services for rock-n-roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis. The award-winning artist’s publically-held funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, in his hometown of Ferriday, La.

In addition, this week, there will also be a public memorial in Mississippi and a private celebration of life in Louisiana. Lewis, who captured audiences with his outlandish performances for decades, died at age 87 on Friday, Oct. 28. He died less than two weeks after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The legendary performer is remembered by many as a rebellious entertainer who stunned audiences with his lively piano playing and performing. He spent his later years in Mississippi and died at his home with his seventh wife, Judith, at his bedside.

A public visitation will be held on Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, Miss. Then, two days later, a second visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Both will have limited availability.

The funeral will also be live-streamed immediately after. Later, at 1 p.m., there will be a celebration of life for Lewis at the Arcade Theater.

A post on Lewis’ Facebook page lists the addresses of all upcoming funeral events and live stream details.

In addition, Lewis’ cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate the funeral along with Clyde Ray Webber. No additional speakers or performers have been announced, although the burial will be a private ceremony for close family.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith, and four surviving children, plus his extended family. In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Lewis’ name to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares.

Bob Dylan pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Lewis was the last surviving member of a generation of artists that defined an era in music, including icons like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard.

Recently, fellow music legend Bob Dylan performed a heartfelt tribute to the Lewis during his show in Nottingham on Oct. 28, covering his 1970 hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”

After incorrect reports of the 87-year-old’s death Bob earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed by his representatives on Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” Lewis’ Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

That same day, Dylan delayed his show in England to honor Lewis’ memory, telling audience members: “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.”