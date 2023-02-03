Jerry Lee Lewis Mississippi Estate Remains at Center of Intense Legal Battle

Jerry Lee Lewis’s estate is at the center of a legal feud as ownership of the late rock-n-roll er’s Mississippi ranch remains unclear.

According to reports via Fox News, the legal battle over the 30-acre Mississippi property is only just beginning as Lewis’s son, Jerry “Lee” Lewis III was served with an eviction notice earlier this year demanding he and his family leave the estate. The reports note that Lee lives on the ranch with his sons however, the Harrelson family has launched plans to sell the property.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows

The late country musician lived a very public and very controversial life. He was married seven times with six kids coming from the unions. Jerry Lee Lewis made significant waves in the entertainment industry when he married his teen cousin Myra Gale Brown.

The Harrelson family comes into the picture as Cecil Harrelson married Jerry Lee Lewis’ younger sister, Linda Gail Lewis. Cecil and Linda had three children, Cecil Harrelson Jr., MaryJean Ferguson, and Annie Marie Dolan.

A Website Featuring the Jerry Lee Lewis’ Estate Popped Up Shortly After The Rock-N-Roller’s Death

Not long after news of Lewis’s death was announced a website popped up featuring pictures of the singer’s estate. The website also noted that the “Jerry Lee Lewis will be sold.” The website continues on noting that the “development opportunity or fan’s dream home.”

The surprise listing notes that the property features a “stocked lake, two ponds, outbuildings, a self-contained apartment and swimming pool.” Additionally, the listing notes that buyers could explore a “hybrid development option.” This option would see the buyer use the property to build a gated community or a vacation resort.

Lee Was Schoked By The Eviction Notice

Fox News reports that Lee believed the family ranch would be protected legally and that the ranch would remain the Lewis family home after the singer’s death. However, he was shocked to learn his cousins had different plans for the Mississippi property.

“My dad told me a lot of things about what would happen when he passed away,” Lee tells Fox News Digital.

“I feel like he told me that for dang near my entire life, and I still don’t feel like he prepared me for what I’m going through right now,” he adds. Lee notes that the people his father warned him about aren’t the ones causing the current legal issues

“The people that are coming at me vs. the people he told me would come at me – it’s not the same at all,” he explains. “That actually surprises me a lot.”

Lee says he found out about the home’s website while he was at work. He claims his cousin was pulling a “fast one” with his eviction attempts.

“From my understanding, the website went up Nov. 25,” Lee recalls. “That’s not even a full month after he passed away.”