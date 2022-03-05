Jim Owens, Country Music Producer Who Worked With Johnny Cash, Dies at 84

Country music producer and innovator Jim Owens died today at 84 years old. He was a TV producer who brought country music to the forefront of entertainment.

The Legacy of Jim Owens

According to The Sun, Jim Owens was born on August 27, 1937, in South Carolina. He studied television production and eventually put those skills to use to promote more country music. In 1977, Owens’ first big hit was “A Concert Behind Prison Walls,” featuring Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, and Roy Clark. The trio performed in front of a live audience at the Tennessee State Prison, and the concert was aired live as a TV special.

From there, Jim Owens struck gold again by producing the first country music news talk show. “This Week in Country Music” starred news reporter Lorianne Crook and TV host Charlie Chase in 1983. The duo went by “Crook & Chase” for this and several other programs.

Ten years later, in 1993, “Crook & Chase” hit primetime television as country music took off. This followed Jim Owens’ success in partnering with The Nashville Network (TNN). Together, Owens and TNN made original content from 1985 onwards. This included programming like TNN/Music City News Country Awards, Weekday, Weekend, Country Standard Time, TNN/Music City News, Songwriters Awards, and Yesteryear.

Lorianne Crook, the news reporter, ended up marrying Jim Owens in 1985. She sat by his side as he passed this weekend.

Country Music Fans and Icons Mourn Jim Owens

Once the news broke that Jim Owens died this weekend, many tributes poured in across social media.

Earlier, the Academy of Country Music Awards posted a message about Owens. “As we prepare for the 57th #ACMawards on Monday, the Academy remembers Jim Owens,” the ACM Awards tweeted. “The visionary producer who revolutionized country music TV production, notably with 1978’s Music City News Country Awards, the first fan-voted, big-budget live awards show.”

William Lee Golden, who’s a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, also posted a tribute to Jim Owens on Twitter. “RIP Jim Owens,” he shared along with a praying hands emoji.

“R.I.P. Jim Owens. He was 84,” a local radio station in Pennsylvania wrote. They added, “He produced countless hours of Country-themed TV, including the Music City News Awards, and a huge portion of shows on The (original) Nashville Network, including Crook & Chase. He was married to Lorianne Crook.”

R.I.P. Jim Owens. He was 84. He produced countless hours of Country-themed TV, including the Music City News Awards, and a huge portion of shows on The (original) Nashville Network, including Crook & Chase. He was married to Lorianne Crook https://t.co/KKjqCDzxIa — 1370 AM & 96.1 FM – HANK-FM-WKMC (@HankTwangs) March 5, 2022

Another country music fan quote tweeted the radio station’s message earlier. She wrote, “Sending many thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Jim Owens. He’s done so much for country music.”