Jim Weatherly to Receive Posthumous Award

Songwriter Jim Weatherly will be honored by the University of Mississippi, which he attended from 1962 to 1966, with its inaugural Medal for the Arts. The ceremony will honor his contributions to the music industry and take place on April 21. It also features a performance from Brett Young.

“The Medal for the Arts award recognizes skilled artistry – acclaimed or up-and-coming – or a supporter of the arts who positively affects the Lafayette-Oxford-University community,” said Nancy Maria Balach, chair and professor of music

“Music is the focus of this year’s award, but the goal is to recognize contributors and patrons across all genres of the arts, such as theater, dance, visual and digital art, and so forth,” added Brady Bramlett, associate director of development and executive managing director of Living Music Resource.

Weatherly was a star quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, where he competed in Southeastern Conference championships in 1962 and 1963 and claimed the 1962 national title. In fact, he played in the university’s only perfect season, 10-0 in ’62, which ended in a win at Sugar Bowl.

“We visited Jim’s wife, Cynthia, and son, Zack, at their home in Nashville in March of last year,” Bramlett said. “We realized we as an institution have never honored Jim for his years and boundless contributions to the music industry.”

Cynthia Weatherly responded to the news: “This would make Jim so happy. Jim loved the University of Mississippi and his family roots run deep at Ole Miss. We thank everyone involved in making this possible.”

Remembering Jim Weatherly

Weatherly was an iconic songwriter, who sadly few people knew the name of. However, his songs are incredibly well-known. His credits include songs for Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Glen Campbell, Neil Diamond, and Kenny Rogers.

“When I inducted Jim into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, I said, ‘This may be the most honorable human being I’ve ever known,’” said Charlie Monk. “He never had a cigarette in his mouth, he never had a taste of alcohol, he didn’t chew (tobacco), he didn’t cuss. The only cuss word I ever heard him use was ‘Foot! Charlie.’ He probably was one of the top five most talented songwriters to ever drop into this town.”

Weatherly’s most famous hit by far was “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips. The song ultimately took home the Grammy Award for “Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus.” It also scored a spot on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2003.

“I’m missing him already,” Gladys Knight said after his passing. “I love him and always will. He was about life and love and he wrote it so simply, he grew my love for country music. When we were with him it was like we’d always been together, we fit together. He started playing his guitar, and I started humming and it was magic.