Jimmie Allen Opens Up About the Inspiration Behind Song ‘Down Home’

Jimmie Allen got up close and personal to discuss his hit song “Down Home.” The country music star’s explanation might just bring you to tears. The song, which was released this year, is about his dad.

Jimmie Allen’s dad passed away a few years ago. Since then, he’s been on Allen’s mind constantly. This song represents all of the fleeting moments that Allen wishes he could share with his dad. If you listen closely to the lyrics, you can probably guess what the song is about. But it goes deeper than that.

‘Down Home’ Is A Jimmie Allen Tribute To His Dad

The country music star went in-depth about the song with CMT. He was recently nominated for a CMT Award. Fans of the award show and of Allen can get to know him a little bit better thanks to this heartfelt explanation for “Down Home.”

According to Jimmie Allen, “Down Home” is the only song of his that he will actually listen to. The country music artist doesn’t typically listen to his own music, but he makes an exception for this song. That’s completely understandable, given the emotion tied to the song.

It was hard for him to record the song, too. In fact, he says that he only recorded the song all the way through maybe once or twice. “It was cool to record,” Allen said. “Painful at the same time, emotionally.”

Since his dad died in 2019, his co-writers have been pushing Allen to write a song about his dad. For the longest time, he said that he wasn’t mentally ready to do that yet. Then, his co-writers lied and said they had come up with an idea and another artist wanted it. That pushed him into gear and “Down Home” was eventually created.

“It’s kinda just about filling him in about what’s going on in life, even though he’s not here,” Allen explained. “And just hoping that no matter what he’s doing, where he’s at, he’s proud of me and all of the work I’ve put in to get where I am.”

The Music Video Is Special, Too

Jimmie Allen says that this song is different than anything he’s ever done. He feels the same way about the music video, of course. He says that words can’t describe it, but he felt like his dad was there. And he made sure that the video represented everything that the two of them loved.

The music video for “Down Home” was filmed in Allen’s hometown in Delaware. His dad’s favorite places are featured in the video, along with Allen’s childhood home. If you notice, there are two of everything in the video. Two baseball gloves, two plates of food, two fishing poles. Having two of everything represents Allen’s dad being there with him.

If you want to hear more about Jimmie Allen’s heartfelt relationship with his dad, you can watch the entire explanation below.