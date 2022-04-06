Jimmie Allen Showcases New Single ‘Down Home’

Country music sensation Jimmie Allen made a stop on CBS’ The Late Late Show and performed his single “Down Home” for the audience. The song, which is a tribute to his father, is a bluesy song. Jimmie Allen was a nominee for the Best New Artist Grammy. “Down Home” came out in March and he performed it at the 2022 ACM Awards. He hosted the event along with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett.

“Down Home” is the first single off of his upcoming third album. Allen co-wrote it with Cameron Bedell, Rian Ball, and Tate Howell. It’s a letter to his father James, with lyrics: “I hope I’m making you proud/’Cause I know you’re up there looking down home.”

In 2021, Allen, who is based in Nashville, was named CMA New Artist of the Year. In addition to his awards-show accolades, Allen published the children’s book My Voice Is a Trumpet in 2021. He also released an updated version of his Bettie James project that featured the hit collaboration “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley. We get more from Rolling Stone.

Allen is currently on his Down Home Tour, which kicked off in February. The tour wraps up on May 13 in Norfolk, Virginia. Joining Allen for most dates is the duo Neon Union, who are signed to Allen’s newly launched production and management company, JAB Entertainment.

But recording “Down Home” was not easy at all. In fact, it was hard for him to record the song, too. He adds that the song actually was played through on recording about once or twice. “It was cool to record,” Allen said. “Painful at the same time, emotionally.”

Allen’s father died in 2019 and those painful memories remain fresh. The co-writers wanted him to write a song about his dad. But Jimmie simply said that he was not in a good space mentally to do it. Those co-writers, though, made up a story and said another artist wanted it. It was a lie. Yet it pushed him to create “Down Home.”

“It’s kinda just about filling him in about what’s going on in life, even though he’s not here,” Allen says. “And just hoping that no matter what he’s doing, where he’s at, he’s proud of me and all of the work I’ve put in to get where I am.” Jimmie Allen is making his father proud with all of his success and even getting to sing with another superstar, Morgan Wallen. Add to his ACM Awards moment with Dolly and he is doing quite well indeed.