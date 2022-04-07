Jimmy Buffett Thanks Navy SEALs for ‘Their Courage and Personal Sacrifices’

Singer Jimmy Buffett, who makes beautiful music as the mayor of Margaritaville, is expressing his thanks for the work of Navy SEALs. Buffett took to Twitter on Thursday with his kind words. They come on the heels of playing at an event titled “Navy SEAL Evening of Tribute” along with Mac McAnally. As you can tell, the audience was definitely tuning into hearing the musicians perform for them.

Jimmy Buffett Plays Benefit For Navy SEALs and Expresses His Thanks For Their Work

It was an honor playing at the 'Navy SEAL Evening of Tribute' last night with @macmcanally – funds raised went to the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Navy SEAL Museum. Thank you to the SEALs for their courage and the personal sacrifices they make everyday. #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/SlAxmgiVSu — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) April 7, 2022

Isn’t that cool. What a wonderful way for Jimmy Buffett to share his gifts with those who serve our country proudly. Quite a touch for him to give them something to remember.

Speaking of something to remember, there are some people getting ready for the maiden voyage of Margaritaville at Sea. It is a cruise ship readying to take off on April 30, 2022. Passengers are going to be en route to Grand Bahama Island. That’ll be one whale of a great place to visit.

Margaritaville-Themed Cruise Ship Will Head Toward Grand Bahama Island

What’s the cruise ship about and the details? Hey, it has 10 passenger decks with multiple food and drink sites. You could make future plans to visit places like Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, and Port of Indecision Buffet on there.

If you want to get some golden goodies, then make plans to get them at a retail store on the ship. Margaritaville at Sea is a one-stop-shop to simply catch your breath. Make plans to visit the casino, spa, theater, and gym there, too. Everything that a Parrot Head would love to take in while heading to the Bahamas.

And yet, there happens to be more Jimmy Buffett news. Especially if you are a fan of the TV show Blue Bloods. Buffett made a guest appearance on the CBS police drama earlier this year. In fact, there was a video from the TV show’s Instagram account featuring Buffett and some of the show’s stars.

In the clip, we see Detectives Maria Baez and Danny Reagan, played by Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg, sitting in a restaurant. They happen to see Buffet sitting over at the bar. Danny goes over and wants to pay Buffet’s bill. But was it Jimmy?

Then, we see Reagan chasing Buffett while he walks down a pier. But it turns out that he is not Buffett but someone playing the singer. His name is Dickie Delaney, a Buffett impersonator. The episode is really something to see and you can catch it when it runs again.