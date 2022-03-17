joe-nichols-praises-new-duet-partner-blake-shelton

Joe Nichols has a new album and a new duet partner in Blake Shelton. The song I’ve Got Friends That Do is a classic Nichols song. It’s a little reminiscent of early Alan Jackson, content-wise that is. Talking about going out on the water, but while Nichols and Shelton “don’t have a boat on the lake that I park on the water,” they have “friends that do.”

Nichols and Shelton have been good friends for two decades now. They are both of the same vintage, and they met right around the turn of the millennium. Both of the country music singers made it big in the early 2000s and are having a bit of a career resurgence in these latter years.

Despite Shelton’s much larger persona and career, the two have stayed friends, and Joe Nichols says that his friend has remained the same through it.

“You know, that guy is the same guy that I first met 23 years ago,” the Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off singer said. “He’s the same, exact guy he has always been; loud and the kind of humor that only he can have. I think he’s truly a unique person. He’s a one-of-a-kind of person.”

Nichols’ new album, Good Day for Living has been gaining some attention from listeners. With a big duet featuring Blake Shelton, it’s not hard to imagine why that is. Typically a singer of songs that range from party anthems to sad and heartbroken ballads, Nichols brings that same energy and storytelling to his new album.

This new single with Blake Shelton is going to take off, I have a feeling. Joe Nichols has 14 top-40 hits on the Billboard Country Music chart. He’s hoping to post another top-40 hit with this song.

Joe Nichols and Others to Honor Merle Haggard at the Grand Ole Opry

While he is riding the high of a new album release and a duet with Blake Shelton, Joe Nichols will also join a cast of artists that are set to honor Merle Haggard at the Grand Ole Opry. Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and others will also join the tribute performance.

Scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, this is going to be a great night of music. This is going to be a really special night for Nichols to be a part of. He recently talked about being fired from a country music radio station for playing classics like Haggard during the 12 AM-5 AM shift. That’s a commitment to believing in good country music right there.

This is one of those special nights that country music fans will want to attend at the Opry. With a big night with top performers, including Hag’s son, Marty Haggard, you will want to catch this show.