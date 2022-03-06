John Daly Set to Release Album ‘Whiskey and Water’ With Willie Nelson

Golfer John Daly is an enigma. If you had “John Daly releasing an album featuring Willie Nelson” on your 2022 bingo card, congrats! That’s exactly what is coming out this coming Friday, March 11. The golfer has a separated shoulder and is still playing on the PGA Tour during this time.

If Daly is going to put out an album, then maybe we should all do that big thing we have always wanted to do. Get creative, folks! The 55-year-old has always been full of surprises over the years. However, this is a big shock. Despite it being a shock to most, it also seems so on-brand for him.

“We’ve been friends forever,” Daly said about Willie. “I know ‘Whiskey and Water’ is going to be played on the radio, because Willie’s on it.”

When Daly originally separated his shoulder in 2007, he was told that he would have to get surgery to fix it for good. However, it would require him to use a shorter swing and change his signature power drives. So, Daly hasn’t had the surgery. And has remained competitive despite the injury.

“Sometimes it will pop back into place, and I have to pop it back out,” the golfer explained. “I went from a 30-yard draw flighting it 320 [yards], to a 10-yard cut lighting it about only 290, but at least Dr. Andrews said I could keep my swing.

“It’s going to hurt when it gets cold, but I’ve had everything else, operations on both feet, the back. That’s what happens when you get old.”

So, ever since then he has played with a separated shoulder. His success, including a 2017 PGA TOUR Champions victory at the Insperity Invitational, has been that much more impressive when you consider that.

John Daly Album Will be Interesting

Now, if there is a golfer out there that could put together an album that is interesting and worth listening to, it’s Daly. The project includes Willie Nelson, so you know that there is going to be some legitimate work put into the music. I’m sure there are a lot of stories that Dlay could include on the record.

The pride of Arkansas, John Daly’s album is right around the corner. If this is successful enough, maybe the golfer will get that surgery, retire from golf, and move on to doing music full-time. He has been letting his hair grow and his beard has been very impressive.

You just never know what Daly is going to do or say next. He truly is the most interesting man in golf and he is going to keep surprising fans when they least expect it.