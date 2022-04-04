John Fogerty Congratulates Chris Stapleton for 2022 Grammy Win After Covering ‘Joy of My Life’ on ‘Starting Over’ Album

Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton received congratulations for winning Best Country Album from legendary guitarist John Fogerty. On his album, Stapleton included Fogerty’s song Joy Of My Life. Monday, Fogerty took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on that Grammy Award victory for the country music star.

Congratulations to @ChrisStapleton for winning Best Country Album at the @RecordingAcad 🏆 What an honor for you to have included “Joy Of My Life” in your album 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/12ntKwVErN — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) April 4, 2022

Stapleton, 43, featured this song as a follow-up to You Should Probably Leave. Fogerty, who made his name by fronting Creedence Clearwater Revival, had the song on his 1997 album Blue Moon Swamp. Both of those songs are on the Stapleton album Starting Over. It’s that one that won the Best Country Album honor at the Grammys.

Just last month, Stapleton took home the 2022 ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year award. It marked the first time he’s won it after three straight years of nominations for it. Oh, he beat out Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, and Thomas Rhett for the award.

In accepting the ACM Award, Stapleton said, “This is a dream every minute we get to live this. I’m evidence that dreams come true all the time. So thank you, thank you to everybody.” Stapleton also thanked his wife Morgane Stapleton. In his speech, he called her his “rock.”

Country Singer Wouldn’t Have Minded Seeing A Couple Of Other Music Acts

Speaking of “rock” but in a musical way, Stapleton said in a recent podcast that he’d wanted to see some artists live in person. Some of these do not fit into the country music world but that’s OK. He apparently is a fan of all types of music, including rock and soul. Stapleton gets down to business on Audacy’s Rob + Holly podcast.

“I never got to see Aretha Franklin live and I always regretted that when she passed away recently,” he said. “You make these plans, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna go see him when he comes around next year’ or I’ll see this person… and then you lose a lot of history musically, in recent years.”

He is a fan of a classic rock band along with an Outlaw Movement pioneer. “It would’ve been cool to see The Beatles in their entirety,” Stapleton said. “I never got to see Waylon Jennings play or Johnny Cash, any of those guys. I got to see Haggard play and I played some shows with Haggard and Willie.” Imagine hearing Chris Stapleton do a song along with The Man in Black. What a duet that would have been for country music fans. Heck, for music fans in general. Still, we get a lot of great music still coming from the Grammy Award-winning singer now and in the future.