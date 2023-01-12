John Fogerty Finally Gains Rights Over Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs After Nasty Legal Battle

John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook, and Doug Clifford played music together for nearly a decade before they officially became Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1967. The band hit its stride in 1969. Over the next two years, they would release five albums, all of which reached Billboard’s top 10. Two of those albums would top the chart. More importantly, those albums contained some of the most iconic American rock songs ever recorded.

Tracks like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Run Through the Jungle,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and plenty more came from John Fogerty’s pen. So, one would think that he has been raking in royalties for these songs for decades. However, that wasn’t the case. He missed out on decades of royalties for those songs until Concord bought them and started paying him in 2004. According to Variety, Fogerty fought a long and nasty legal battle with the previous owner of the rights to get them back but failed. Fortunately, all of that is over.

Earlier today, Billboard reported that John Fogerty purchased a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his Creedence songs for an undisclosed amount. Concord retains the master recordings of the songs and will continue to administer the catalog for “an unspecified limited time.”

“The happiest way to look at it is, yeah, it isn’t everything. It’s not a 100% win for me, but it’s sure better than it was,” John Fogerty said of the new development. “I’m really kind of still in shock. I haven’t allowed my brain to really, actually, start feeling it yet.”

John Fogerty’s Long Battle

Saul Zaentz signed John Fogerty and CCR to his label, Fantasy Records, in the mid-60s. The contract put most of CCR’s money into Zaentz’s pocket. Fogerty fought the contract in court for more than a decade and the label defended it. Then, in 1980, John signed his royalties over to Saul to get out of the contract with Fantasy.

John Fogerty almost bought the publishing rights to those songs from Saul Zaentz in the late 80s. The pair agreed on a price and the deal was going fine. Then, at the last minute, Zaentz doubled the price and Fogerty walked away from the deal.

Concord purchased Fantasy Records in 2004 and reinstated Fogerty’s royalties. This, combined with Zaentz’s death in 2014 meant that John Fogerty was able to work out a deal with Concord to get the publishing rights to his work with CCR.

18 months ago, Fogerty and his wife/manager Julie realized that the rights to many of his songs would start reverting to him within the next few years. Under US copyright law, the rights would revert to him as the songs turned 56 years old. However, that would not include international rights to the music. So, he and Julie reached out to Concord to buy his rights to the songs.