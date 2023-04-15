John Fogerty Opens Up About Inspiration Behind Writing ‘Fortunate Son’

More than 50 years after his Fortunate Son made its debut, John Fogerty reveals the inspiration behind the classic rock single.

In a series of tweets, Fogerty revealed that he wrote Fortunate Son during the Vietnam War. It was inspired by the “stark contrast” between those who were drafted to fight and die for their country and those who had the privilege to avoid the draft due to their wealth and connections.

Fortunate Son is a song I wrote during the Vietnam War, inspired by the stark contrast between those who were drafted to fight and die for their country and those who had the privilege to avoid the draft because of their wealth and connections. pic.twitter.com/cd6MF8SF8h — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) April 14, 2023

“It’s a protest song that speaks to the timeless issue of social injustice and the abuse of power,” Fogerty tweeted. “I’m proud that it still resonates with audiences today, and I hope it continues to inspire people to speak out against inequality and corruption.”

Prior to writing the song, John Fogerty served and fought in the war. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in 1968. During a 2019 interview with MilitaryTimes.com, he spoke about his time after servicing. “The war in Vietnam was still going, of course, as were all the cultural things that we look back on from the time – hippies, protests, marches,” he recalled. “That was just the turmoil of America in those days. Many of my friends were musicians, hippies, or just normal citizens who would all protest the war.”

Fogerty said he would be performing at a protest and noticed those protesting would be attacking the men in uniform. When they did that, he’d think about the man who was forced to join the military due to the draft. “He’s just a poor guy who got drafted and now he has to find it within himself to do his duty,” John explained. “Which luckily you don’t have to worry about. And [the protesters] really didn’t understand.”

John Fogerty Talks About the Lessons He Learned From His Time in the Service

While continuing to chat about his time in the service, John Fogerty spoke about the lessons he learned in uniform. “Some of the lessons I applied to music were just part of the way I was raised in 1950s and ’60s America,” Fogerty explained. “But the military certainly reinforced some of those.”

As preparing for his time in the service, Fogerty said his band Creedence Clearwater Revival was starting to make noise. He recalled a military film he saw before leaving to serve. “In the movie, this general who’s leaving a battlefield and giving up command tells the incoming officer to remember one thing: When you put on the clothes of a general, you have to be a general. This meant you’re going to have to give a lot of orders that are unpopular, but that’s the way you have to do it.”

Fogerty said he applied the “military advice” in how he approached being the band’s leader. He said he put his guys into shape with more disciple as a way to try and get better. “Giving orders or direction, there were times I had to remember that lesson.”

Creedence Clearwater stayed together up from 1959 until 1971. Tom Fogerty, John’s older brother, left the band first. Although John, Doug Clifford, and Stu Cook continued on in the group, they eventually broke up in 1972.