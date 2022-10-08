It looks like John Fogerty is back on the bayou. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman posted a photo on Friday of himself in a boat near an alligator. Check out the post below.

Born On The Bayou 🐊 pic.twitter.com/t5IG7doSX1 — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) October 7, 2022

“Born on the Bayou” was released on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s second album, Bayou Country. The album dropped in 1969 and the song was the B-side to “Proud Mary.” Little Richard did a cover version of the song. John Fogerty didn’t live in the South, but that’s where the song was set. He admitted later that much of the story he was painting came from Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

From the album, “Proud Mary” peaked at number two. The band originally intended for “Born on the Bayou” to be the A-side of that record, but it was flipped. John Fogerty once said that the guitar solo on “Proud Mary” was him “trying to be Steve Cropper.” The track was covered by Solomon Burke and later by Ike and Tina Turner. Bob Dylan once told Rolling Stone that it was his favorite song of the year. But most of the guys in the band still preferred the B-side, “Born on the Bayou.”

John Fogerty Lays Down ‘Born on the Bayou’

In a 2013 interview with American Songwriter, John Fogerty described “Born on the Bayou.”

“It’s the middle of the night,” he said. “I’m looking at my blank wall and basically going into another dimension – whatever you do when you’re kind of meditating – and that whole sound, that ringing, the way my amp sounded was takin’ me in there and right at that moment, I don’t know if I’d written it first on a piece of paper, but it collided in my brain with the phrase, born on the bayou. And I pulled everything I knew about it, which wasn’t much because I didn’t live there. It was all through media. I loved an old movie called Swamp Fever. Every other bit of southern bayou information that had entered my imagination from the time I was born, it all sort of collided in that meditation about that song. And I knew that that sound and that story went together. I can’t tell you why.”

John Fogerty is taking the bayou to Las Vegas in November for a brief residency. The shows are at the Encore Theatre at the Wynn Las Vegas. The first is on November 9. There are six shows scattered throughout the month. The run wraps on November 19. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.

Creedence Clearwater Revival has a new album on the way, too. A recording of their 1970 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall is due in November.