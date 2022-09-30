John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule

John Mellencamp is launching a huge, five-month, Live and In Person Tour. It’ll start and end in Indiana, his home state. But in between, he’ll hit a number of major cities.

Mellencamp announced the tour Thursday night during an appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There’s an exhibit at the hall called “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.” There are cool items on display, including the studio tracking chart for “Jack & Diane” and the Fender Telecaster Custom guitar from 1976.

Mellencamp is remixing one of his top albums. That’s “Scarecrow,” which he released in 1985 as his eighth studio album. The album produced three John Mellencamp classics — “R.O.C.K in the USA,” “Small Town” and “Lonely Ol Night.” All three hit the top 10, with Lonely Ol Night peaked at No. 1 on the mainstream rock charts.

He’ll rerelease this deluxe album, Nov. 4. Meanwhile, if you want to buy a concert ticket, here are the key dates. Starting on Oct. 4, you can buy a ticket if you’re a member of Mellencamp’s mailing list or if you subscribe to the Turner Classic Movie newsletter. Also, if you have a Citi-issued credit card you also qualify for this earlier ticket buying opportunity,

Then on Oct. 7, tickets go on sale to the general public. Coincidentally, that’s the day John Mellencamp turns 71. It’s a nice way to celebrate.

2/5 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium

2/6 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium

2/8 Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

2/10 Atlanta @ Fox Theatre

2/11 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater

2/13 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/14 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/15 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/18 – Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

2/19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

2/21- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

2/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

2/24 – New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre

John Mellencamp is headed back on tour. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)





Feb. 25 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Feb. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 28 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

3/1 Dallas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

3/11 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

3/13 – Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum

3/14 – Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum

3/15 – Seattle @ Paramount Theatre

3/17 – San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre

3/18 – San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre

3/19 – Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

3/21 – Sacramento, Calif. @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

3/22 – Los Angeles @ Dolby Theatre

3/24 – Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

3/25 – Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

3/27 – Denver @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

4/3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

4/4 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

4/6 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre

4/7 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre

4/8 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre

4/10 – Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater

4/11 – Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater

4/13 – Chicago @ Chicago Theatre

4/14 – Chicago @ Chicago Theatre

4/17 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center

4/18 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center

4/19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

4/21 – St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre

4/22 – St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre

4/24 – Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre

4/25 – Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre

5/5 – Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

5/6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

5/8 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

5/9 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

5/10 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

5/12 – Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center

5/13 – Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center

5/15 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

5/16 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

5/17 -Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

5/19 – Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center

5/20 – Durham, N.C. @ DPAC

5/22 – Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center

5/23 – Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center

5/25 – Cleveland @ Playhouse Square

5/26 – Cleveland @ Playhouse Square

6/2 – Baltimore @ The Lyric

6/3 – Philadelphia @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

6/5 – New York @ Beacon Theatre

6/6 – New York @ Beacon Theatre

6/7 – New York @ Beacon Theatre

6/10 – Boston @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

6/11 – Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center

6/13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

6/14 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

6/16 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

6/17 – Detroit @ Masonic Temple Theatre

6/19 Toronto @ Massey Hall

6/21 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall

6/23 – South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center

6/24 – South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center