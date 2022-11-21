John Mellencamp Seen Sitting, Eating Popcorn During Anthem at Colts-Eagles Game

Aside from lasting team rivalries, the NFL has been a point of contention for the past few years regarding the National Anthem. As is tradition, attendees are asked to rise as a singer belts out the United States National Anthem prior to each NFL game. However, John Mellencamp, who famously sang “Ain’t That America,” was seen sitting and eating popcorn while attending the Indianapolis Colts-Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

According to Fox News, John Mellencamp had attended the game while sitting in a box high above Lucas Oil Stadium. A fan snapped a photo of the singer while he sat eating popcorn and submitted it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakick. Dakich then posted the photo on Twitter, stirring up controversy among followers.

Mellencamp is one of America’s Greatest Frauds…always has been https://t.co/Bhjpfll97b — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 21, 2022

Dakich wrote on Twitter, “Mellencamp is one of America’s Greatest Frauds…always has been.”

Twitter Split Over Viral Mellencamp Pic

Some Twitter users came to the singer’s defense.

“There could be several different reasons why he didn’t stand up,” one person commented. “Not that I agree with it, but he owes nobody an explanation.”

Another person claimed, “Playing national anthems at sporting events, outside of competitions between nations, has always been a pointless exercise.”

Frustrated by John Mellencamp’s decision to sit during the National Anthem, a third person vented, “Horrendous in concert. Went to an RV event in Elkhart IN where they paid him 350K to play privately for a few hours. Garbage. Admitted he didn’t want to be there.”

Whether or not you agree with his decision to sit during “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday, the news outlet reports John Mellencamp has shown support for other NFLers who’ve chosen to demonstrate against controversial social norms during the anthem in the past. Namely, that includes former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Collin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick addressed social issues regarding race in 2016, taking a knee during the National Anthem. Following his peaceful show of protest against police brutality, John Mellencamp said, “Taking the knee started purely and simply as a protest of racial and social injustice. Sadly, it was politicized.”

John Mellencamp Has a New Exhibit at the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame

Despite his controversial status on Twitter, John Mellencamp remains one of the biggest icons of American music. Known for hits like the early 1980s classic, “Jack & Diane,” John Mellencamp’s exhibit in the Hall of Fame accompanies those belonging to other industry greats including Prince, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

The John Mellencamp exhibit features a number of the artist’s most prominent mementos. A major feature is the suit that Mellencamp wore in photos promoting the release of his 2003 album Trouble No More. A second prominent item is the singer’s 1976 Fender Telecast Custom guitar, which has been played onstage extensively.