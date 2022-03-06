Jon Pardi Begins Tour: Here’s How You Can Buy Tickets

Jon Pardi is just one of numerous country music stars preparing to head out on tour again this year. And now, as spring is, hopefully, just right around the corner, we have all the details for where Outsiders can find tickets.

If you’re looking to fill up your summer with country performance after country performance, then we suggest you kick off the season with none other than Jon Pardi. Many of our favorite country stars have shared brand new tour dates and ticket sales in recent months. However, Jon Pardi is set to perform all over the United States. His overall performance schedule extends from now until his final concert in Alabama this September.

According to NJ.com, Jon Pardi plans to kick off summer with his Ain’t Always the Cowboy tour. Altogether, the tour boasts 25 live performances sure to keep the artist busy this season.

However, that said, the “Tequila Little Time” singer has already headed out on the road. Ahead of his tour’s summer kickoff, he plans to perform at various venues and festivals nationwide. He most recently appeared at Texas Independence in Fort Worth on March 2nd. In May, we’ll find Jon Pardi performing alongside country music legends, Brooks & Dunn as they head their own tour.

Where to Get Jon Pardi Tickets:

Outsiders looking to get tickets to one of Jon Pardi’s performances should head to the usual major ticketing sites. The outlet shared a significant list of vendors that included StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketMaster, SeatGeek, and MegaSeats.

Outsiders should face little issue in securing tickets as the Ain’t Always the Cowboy tour boasts features 25 performances alone. That’s not including Pardi’s upcoming performances at various festivals and venues this spring and early summer.

As per the outlet, Pardi has already taken to the road and his last performance takes place on September 30th in Huntsville, AL. That gives you plenty of time to snag a ticket or two.

In addition to his guest appearance alongside Brooks & Dunn, Pardi will perform in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in early August before heading East toward New York in late September.

Lainey Wilson to Tag Along for Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour

Any opportunity to watch Jon Pardi perform is a treat, however, it’s always better when our favorite stars tag in new, rising artists. And for the “Head Over Boots” singer, one of those fellow performers is “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson.

As per the outlet, Lainey Wilson accounts for one of two of Jon Pardi’s opening acts, the other being Hailey Whithers.

The Ain’t Always the Cowboy tour kicks off on July 14th in Irving, Texas, followed by appearances nationwide.

Click here to see a full list of performance dates and locations.