Jon Pardi Drops Epic Highlight Video From His Performance at the Houston Rodeo

You know that Jon Pardi brought the party to the Houston Rodeo. He didn’t just take the stage, he hopped on a horse as well. Pardi knows his way around a horse and has competed in a team roping event in the past.

Over the years, Pardi has been seen with a lot of different famous friends. He has made friends with Kid Rock, has tour dates planned with Brooks & Dunn, and was able to finally make it to the Houston Rodeo. He seems like such an obvious choice to perform at the event. However, 2020 and 2021 were canceled. Pardi was on the bill for 2020 and likely would have been if 2021 had happened.

Check out the highlight video that Jon Pardi took of his Houston Rodeo experience.

That video makes me a little envious of those that were able to make it. The Houston Rodeo is an event that every country music fan should attend at least once in their life. I can’t wait to make my trip out there one year. After all of the history and the great performances that have taken place, Pardi had to feel great getting a sellout crowd at 70,000.

While Jon Pardi took a while to get his Houston Rodeo debut, I think he will be back for more in the future. This was a great time and the energy he brings matches the event so well. Between Cody Johnson selling out the opening night and Pardi selling out his night, the rodeo is doing in good hands.

Pardi is one of the most energetic and exciting performers in country music. His time at the rodeo just proves that further. It seems like every big event needs a little Pardi to make it great. From the Nashville F1 race to New Year’s Eve and so much more.

Being part of the Brooks & Dunn 2022 REBOOT TOUR is a big deal. To go around playing shows with one of the most iconic duos in country music is a big deal. His last album came out in 2020, a deluxe version of Heartache Medicine. Perhaps there will be some new songs for fans out on the road.

Whether he’s playing the Houston Rodeo or traveling with Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi brings the party every time he gets up on stage. That’s why he sells out crowds of tens of thousands. Catch a show near you, you won’t regret it.