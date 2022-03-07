Jon Pardi Has Groundbreaking RodeoHouston Debut In Front of 73,000 Fans

This weekend, Jon Pardi rocked RodeoHouston in front of 73,000 screaming fans. Another great turnout for the event this year. After having to cancel the last two RodeoHouston events in 2020 and 2021, this is a long time coming and Pardi made the most of his opportunity.

At a Glance

Jon Pardi was supposed to play RodeoHouston in 2020 and likely would have played in 2021

A sold out crowd of 73,000 after Cody Johnson sold out the opening night

Pardi got on horseback and gave the fans a bit of a show with a ride around the arena

RodeoHouston came back after two years off due to the pandemic and things couldn’t have been better. Folks started to notice it with live sports making a comeback with fans and that has led to the same results with live music. Jon Pardi is always going to bring the party and that wasn’t any different in Houston.

Of course, with such an awesome turnout, the country singer had to brag a bit on his fans and his team. So, he released a video for all to see that shows some of the best moments from the weekend. Music, rodeo, cowboys, and a whole hell of a lotta fun. Check it out below.

Jon Pardi on horseback at RodeoHouston? Now that’s worth the price of admission right there. For those that don’t know, Pardi isn’t just all-hat, he’s got some riding experience. He has even competed in a team roping event or two over the years. If this isn’t a sign that Pardi and the rodeo are a match made in heaven, then I don’t know what will. I don’t think that 2022 will be the last time we see Pardi make an appearance here.

Now that he has finally done what he has been dying to do for years, Pardi has other items on his agenda. That includes a big tour and headlining a festival event with Zach Bryan and Chris Young.

Jon Pardi Heads Out of RodeoHouston for The Country Fair

It is almost that time of year. Festivals, carnivals, hometown block parties, county fairs, and so much more. The Country Fair is a big event in Missouri. This is the real deal of Spring/Summer events. Carnival rides, fried foods, great people watching, and of course, a wonderful group of artists to keep everyone entertained.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and there is a big range from $20 to $250. So, figure out what you want to do, how many days you want to go, and get in there! With Jon Pardi, Zach Bryan, and Chris Young, you know that this is going to be a great time.