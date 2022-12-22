Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Order Against Bandmate Jonathan Cain

It’s a sad day for Journey fans. Two of the band’s longtime members are in the midst of a nasty legal battle. Neal Schon recently filed a cease-and-desist order against his fellow bandmate, Jonathan Cain.

According to reports, Cain, the band’s keyboardist, performed Journey’s stalwart song, “Don’t Stop Believin,'” for Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November. During the performance, well-known politicians such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake also sang backup vocals. Now, they’ve all been served a cease-and-desist letter from Schon’s legal team.

In 1981, Neal Schon penned the iconic rock tune alongside former singer Steve Perry and Cain. The song also saw a resurgence after it was used in the last episode of the HBO series, “The Sopranos.”

Over the years, Cain has formed a close relationship with Trump. In addition, his wife, Paula White, is the former president’s spiritual advisor.

Neal Schon hits Jonathan Cain with legal letter: ‘Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics’

In the letter, it denounced the use of song and says the band should never take a “political” stance.

“Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political,” it read in part.

It continued: “Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band. In addition, the letter said the use of the song was a “harmful use of the brand.”

The letter adds that it doesn’t want to “further add to the animosity that is currently plaguing the band and the relationship between Mr. Schon and Mr. Cain.” For a while, the two have had a tumultuous relationship.

Earlier this year, the musicians went head-to-head in court. At the time, Schon alleged he’s been prohibited from using the band’s American Express card. At the same time, Cain’s attorney said that Schon’s use of the account needed to be closely monitored. He reportedly racked up over $1 mullion in charges that were for “personal expenses.”

In the past, Schon and Perry have been vocal about disliking Trump’s use of their songs. However, they have been met with pushback as his events are considered public performances, making it difficult for a band to keep their music from being played.

A rep for Cain said, “Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies.”