Justin Moore Teases His Next Project With Behind the Scenes Image

With summer concert season just right around the corner, country artist Justin Moore is teasing fans about his next project with a behind-the-scenes post.

Y’all know what this means 👀🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yd64NZuW46 — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) March 6, 2022

The above photos capture Justin Moore in his element. We find him recording what we can only assume is brand new music in the studio, the images prefaced with, “Y’all know what this means.”

We sure do, Outsiders. Plenty of our favorite country stars have been teasing and releasing new music lately. Several include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean. But over on Twitter, fans shared their love and excitement for Justin Moore and his upcoming project.

“Yay!! New Music!!” commented Debbie Blanchard. “Another #1 song in the making. Can’t wait to hear it!”

“What?! New Music?!” exclaimed another Justin Moore fan. Other fans shared similar guesses, though a few suggested a podcast. And while we would definitely listen to Justin Moore talk about just about anything, we’re hoping Justin Moore will join the growing list of country stars prepping and releasing new songs ahead of the summer concert season.

Justin Moore Heads Out on ‘Country On It Tour’ This Summer

Before heading back to the studio, the “We Didn’t Have Much” singer announced his summer plans which include a 12-date arena tour boasting the name, “Country On It,” and features appearances from fellow country singer, Granger Smith.

News of the summer tour came in mid-January, amid the onslaught of winter weather that slammed various regions across the U.S. Tickets went on sale several days later and with new music on the way, we hope you Outsiders got a chance to score tickets. The promise of new music and summer concert season makes the remainder of the winter season marginally bearable.

During his tour, Justin Moore plans to make appearances in various states across the U.S. Several stops since appearances on the East Coast in Huntingdon, West Virginia all the way West to Spokane, Washington.

News of Justin Moore’s “Country On It Tour,” followed by the announcement of new music, comes at a time when his latest single, “With A Woman You Love” sees adoration from fans nationally. The single’s release preceded Justin Moore’s announcement regarding a new album which is set to debut relatively soon, the artist previously sharing with fans to expect new music early on in 2022.

Justin Moore’s last new album debuted in April of 2021, marking his sixth studio album entitled, Straight Outta the Country. And while the album has seen success since its release, it boasted just eight songs in total.

As we await new music, be sure to check in here for all the latest updates regarding the summer concert season, event tickets, and updates about Justin Moore’s latest project.