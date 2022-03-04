Kacey Musgraves Honored on TIME’s Women of the Year List

Country star Kacey Musgraves just earned the honor of a lifetime! What is that honor you ask? The 33-year-old is now on TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year list.

Along with eleven other women, the magazine featured Musgraves as one of the women who represent “leaders working toward a more equal world.”

The singer made it into the exclusive group due to her honest and groundbreaking music. The songs led to her creating her own flare in the country genre.

TIME Magazine’s Senior Editor, Lucy Feldman, praised Musgraves’s new title. “Kacey Musgraves isn’t afraid to go there. She’ll say the thing you might be thinking but would never voice out loud: Sometimes marriage means insecurity; it’s easier to get high than to talk through conflict; life would be better if we could go back to being kids,” she writes.

Kacey Musgraves Q&A With TIME Magazine

Kacey Musgraves sat down with the magazine for an exciting Q&A. She was happy to discuss her journey as a female country artist.

Kacey Musgraves sat down with the magazine for an exciting Q&A. She was happy to discuss her journey as a female country artist.

As Nashville and the music industry tend to be tough on young female artists, Musgraves continues to be herself and not cater to the desires of others.

“I have been told no a lot in terms of something that I would want to take a creative risk on,” she admitted. “I decided I’d rather go down in flames for something I really believe in than present a watered-down version of myself that may make me more money. You have to fight that until you can get to a place where you can have total creative freedom, and I’m getting there.”

To celebrate the honor, Musgraves will perform at a gala on International Women’s Day, March 8, in Los Angeles, California.

Kacey Musgraves Forced To Cancel Toronto Concert at the Last Minute

Late last February was a sad time for Kacey Musgraves fans in Canada. Hours before her show, the artist canceled her performance last minute.

Although it’s pretty rare for an artist to cancel a show nearly four hours before it starts, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer shared the unfortunate news to her Twitter.

“I’m extremely sad to say tonight’s show in Toronto has to be canceled. The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night. Without them, there is literally no way to put on this show. Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment. I’m so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment,” he post explained.

As disappointed as many fans were, thankfully, the show wasn’t canceled due to any danger or health-related reasons.