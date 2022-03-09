Kacey Musgraves To Receive GLAAD’s Vanguard Award

At the upcoming GLAAD awards, Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award for her work as an LGBTQ ally. This award is truly special. It is given each year to, “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

So, clearly, Musgraves has clearly not shied away from her work and allyship. With lyrics like, “Kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls, if that’s what you’re into,” she has been vocal with her work since 2012. Despite hesitation from her label, the song Follow Your Arrow was made into a single. Now, it is one of her most recognizable.

Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award at the ceremony on April 2. In recent months, she has worked with GLAAD and Equality Texas. A Texan herself, Musgraves is working hard to bring awareness to a variety of bills that target LGBTQ youth. Most notably a ban on transgender youth participating in school sports.

Kacey Musgraves Receives Vanguard Award and ‘Continues to Raise the Bar’ for Activism

GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis made a statement about the award winner.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same.”

Something that is very surprising is the fact that the Rainbow artist is the only country musician nominated at the GLAAD Awards. That includes 246 total nominees. However, she’s happy to be the exception, though.

“I decided I’d rather go down in flames for something I really believe in than present a watered-down version of myself that may make me more money,” she explained to TIME. “You have to fight that until you can get to a place where you can have total creative freedom, and I’m getting there.”

Musgraves Also Named to TIME’S Women of the Year List

The work that the 33-year old has done over the years for the LGBTQ community has been nothing short of amazing. Her work is really being recognized this year. She was named to TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year List. That’s a high honor for the singer-songwriter. After fighting to be herself, it’s great to see her recognized.

There were 12 women selected including Musgraves. Above all, expect the artist to stay true to herself. That means sharing her heartache and more.

“I’m very happy. It’s natural to want to share that [love]. And I don’t want to come across like a robot – I think people like me because I share who I am. But you also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart,” she said to TIME.