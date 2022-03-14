Keith Richards Details How He Quit One Vice

Rolling Stones musician Keith Richards revealed that he no longer smokes cigarettes like he used to, shortly after scaling back his other vice: drinking.

“It’s funny, I don’t think about it much anymore,” Richards explained in an interview. “I got a few patches for a few weeks. Sometimes, you know, a bell rings, something inside says, ‘Hey, pal – enough!’ So I just put the hammer on it.”

As for why he picked now to quit, Richards added: “Probably getting on a bit! … Luckily I don’t miss it, and that makes me feel good. Until I started rehearsing for the tour last August, and then I realized that I had 10 times more wind!”

Of course, he is also touring alongside The Rolling Stones later this year. The legendary band also has more music on the way. This new album also includes material from late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. During the interview, Richards also discussed how the death of Watts “came as quite a shock.”

Watts passed away as a result of cancer, which as Richards noted, he had suffered from previously.

“I think he’d been trying to keep it under the wraps for a while last year,” said Richards. “… He had had a round with cancer a year or two before, and he’d beat that one. He just got hit with a double whammy, bless his soul.”

Keith Richards All But Quit Another Vice: Drinking

Prior to quitting smoking, Richards also decided to drink less. The musician was famous in large part for his drunken onstage persona, which served as the inspiration for Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. However, the older he got, the less that lifestyle appealed to him. While he has a glass of wine or beer occasionally, the musician felt that “it was time to quit.

“It’s been about a year now,” said Richards. “I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it. Just like all the other stuff. … I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore.”

Additionally, bandmate Ron Wood discussed Richards’s vice, explaining that it got in the way of their ability to function as a group due to his behavior.

“It just wasn’t working anymore, you know,” Wood said. “I think the Keith that we used to know and love had this cutoff point where if he had one more, he’d go over the top and he’d be nasty. The cutoff point became shorter and shorter, and he realized that. He’s open to more ideas, whereas before I’d kind of grit my teeth and go, ‘He’s gonna give me some shit for saying this.’ Now he’ll say, ‘That’s cool, man.’ ”

Wood maintained that working together was easier now that Richards became “much more mellow.”

“We’re weaving [guitar parts] a lot more conscientiously now,” he said. “We’re much more aware of the gaps and the spaces between. We’re in our seventies, but we’re still rocking like we’re 40-year-olds, you know?”