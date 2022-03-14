Keith Richards Says the Rolling Stones Are Working on New Music

Kieth Richards just revealed that the Rolling stones are working on new music. The band recently went on tour and is still putting out albums after all these decades.

Richards revealed the news during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. He said he’d been doing what he’s done for decades: songwriting alongside iconic frontman Mick Jagger. He also has been writing some songs along with the Rolling Stones’ newest member, drummer Steve Jordan, who replaced Charlie Watts after he passed away last year.

Keith Richards Discussed What It’s Like Writing New Music for The Rolling Stones with a New Drummer

“It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band,” Richards admitted. “It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else. I was working with Mick last week, and Steve, and we came up with some, eight or nine new pieces of material. Which is overwhelming by our standards. Other times, [songwriting is] like a desert.”

He joked that it’s easier to write songs sometimes when he has the right muse, “If I could find her address.”

The Rolling Stones’ last album was a bit of a different project. The 2015 album, Blue & Lonesome, was a collection of Blues Covers.

Mick Jagger admitted in an interview last year that songwriting would be hard without Charlie Watts, who was a drummer for the rolling stones for decades.

Watts’ death sent shockwaves through the music industry, with love and admiration for Watts pouring in in the form of tributes. The band thought the iconic drummer would recover from his health problems and return to the band. But tragically, he was never able to do so. Now, they continue to play, and say they do so in his honor.

They even held a small memorial for Charlie where they played in his honor. Attendance was capped at 200 people. In October, Richards reflected on some of his last moments with Watts before Richards went on tour, not realizing

“Charlie did some work on just a few fills and stuff like that,” Jagger said, “Without Charlie being there, it’s going to be very difficult. And we’ve got tracks, which obviously have Charlie on them. But if we do new things, we won’t.”

But it appears that the group is starting to find some footing, and fans can expect new music at some point. The Band has been working on this album for years, And Jagger even mentioned that they’ve recorded a ton of songs in 2020. So honestly, it’s only a matter of time before new music from the iconic band comes out.

You can watch the full interview with Keith Richards here: