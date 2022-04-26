Keith Urban Headbutts Desk After Getting ‘Blocked’ on ‘The Voice’: VIDEO

It was a dramatic night for Keith Urban on “The Voice Australia,” as his fellow judge blocked him from snatching up an extremely talented performer for his team. Guy Sebastian, who won Australian Idol in 2003 and has made a name for himself since then, hit the block button on the country music star while he was complimenting singer Jas Winter.

Sebastian said later that it was revenge for a time when Urban had blocked him. Urban was so busy with his pitch to Winter that he didn’t notice at first that he was blocked. “The way you just handled everything there was beautiful. I was just raptured with you today. Beautiful, really good,” Urban told 20-year-old Winter on the show. “You have such an amazing voice. You really do. Here’s the thing, this is how I felt about it, if I was your coach, I would remove so many… What happened?” It was at that moment that Urban realized what had just gone down.

Fellow judges Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy were shocked. Sebastian admitted that hitting that button felt satisfying. “After listening to Jas sing like an absolute angel, with the slight memory of Keith ‘blocking’ me,” said Sebastian, “I knew the revenge would be sweet, but my goodness it tastes really great right now.”

Urban–who starts a U.S. tour in June–seemed furious and disappointed, dropping his head down to his desk and hitting it a few times. He even stalked over and kicked Sebastian’s chair, but it all seemed to be in good fun. When they made up with a hug, Urban even jokingly pretended to stab Sebastian in the back. If you don’t sabotage your rivals on national television at least once, can you even call yourselves rivals?

Fans Recently Thought Keith Urban Was Replacing Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has been on “The Voice” for nearly 10 years now, and fans recently flew into a panic thinking his long tenure had come to an end. Not so, as they were merely confused by a post from Keith Urban.

Urban is a coach on “The Voice Australia,” the version of the show back home in Australia. He posted a photo of all the judges–Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, and himself–captioning the photo, “the gang is back together and a new season of @thevoiceau kicks off tonight at 7:00!”

Fans didn’t seem to know that there was an Australian version of “The Voice.” They left replies in the comments like, “Where is Blake? Won’t be the same without him…. i love Keith Urban…but Blake is the man king of the voice…” and “What gang? Where is Blake?”

Some fans mistakenly thought Urban replaced Blake Shelton. Also, that there was a whole new team on “The Voice.” Just a case of a big misunderstanding; Keith Urban–who recently spoke about his 15 years of sobriety–was just trying to announce that he was returning the “The Voice Australia” for a second season.