Keith Urban Reveals His ‘Guilty Pleasures’ During Recent Las Vegas Residency Concert

Keith Urban recently covered Adele, gave the Backstreet Boys a shoutout, and talked about guilty pleasures. He got his audience’s attention on Saturday night with an airhorn; he then claimed, “That’s the kind of night we’re gonna have,” and things just got better from there. At his Las Vegas residency, Urban mixed loud, exciting elements with small, intimate, human moments on stage. He played new music, old favorites, and some acoustic sets.

Urban had a tribute to Adele, who was supposed to have a “Weekends With Adele” residency from January to April. But, she postponed right before it was supposed to start. Vegas called up Keith Urban, and he started his latest residency a little early. At Saturday’s show, he performed an acoustic version of Adele’s recent single “Easy On Me.” He also had a shoutout to the Backstreet Boys in his song “Wasted Time.” The Backstreet Boys were in attendance and will kick off their own Vegas residency soon.

There seems to be so many fun elements in the show; but the most fun was when Keith Urban started talking about guilty pleasures. He started singing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which is apparently his guilty pleasure song. He had the entire audience singing and even launched into that falsetto hook.

“So tomorrow morning, when you’re making your toast, and you’re hungover, and this song pops into your head?” Urban told the crowd, “You’re welcome.”

Keith Urban’s Guilty Pleasure Song, Plus Celebrating the Next Generation of Guitarists

Keith Urban recently invited guitar students from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts backstage of his Las Vegas residency. He showed them a real soundcheck, jammed out with a few of them, and answered questions they had about the music industry. He also posted a series of photos and videos from the event on Instagram.

“Yesterday, the crew and I pulled back the curtains to give an uber-talented gang from the [Las Vegas Academy of the Arts] a behind-the-scenes look at the show,” Urban wrote on Instagram. He included a video of himself accompanying a student named Bradley Jay Love on bass. “[Bradley Jay Love], LOVED getting to jam with you brother !!! Your collaborative spirit is what it’s all about,” Urban wrote.

He also spoke to People about inviting the guitar students behind the scenes. “It’s great to kind of be in that situation to give any answers that might help, but also to hear questions and challenges they’re going through right now,” he said. Of his residency, Urban said, “I love that I get to play [The Colosseum], but I’d be doing it if I could just play some bar on the Las Vegas Strip tonight. That’s where I’d be. I’d be doing that. But this place is better. This place is amazing.”

Keith Urban kicks off his Speed of Now World Tour this summer in Tampa, FL.