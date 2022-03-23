Keith Urban Reveals the Secret To Being Married To a Movie Star

The secret to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage is nothing short of ordinary. Just like every relationship, the A-list actress and country crooner just stay committed, take it day by day, and “make it work.”

And during an interview with John & Tammy in the Morning, Urban said that what makes he and his wife tick won’t work for anyone else. So fans shouldn’t look to them for advice.

“It’s two people, just trying to figure out how to make it work—like any couple’s trying to figure out how to make it work,” he. “We’ve all got our circumstances and challenges. Whatever they are, we just figure it out a day at a time. Everybody figures out what works for them. We’ve figured out what works for us… And that’s why when people ask me for advice, I don’t have any, because you’ve got to work out what works for you two, not for anybody else.”

Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Beat his Alcohol Addiction

The couple has certainly proven that they can weather any storm, too. 15 years ago, Keith Urban went through a battle with alcoholism. And though they were only four months into their marriage at the time, it was Kidman who put in the effort to pull him through.

After staging an intervention, Kidman convinced her new husband to check into the Betty Ford clinic. And now, he’s celebrating 15 years of sobriety. But, as anyone would imagine, the situation put a terrible strain on the couple’s relationship.

“I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” Urban told TODAY last year. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

The rehab visit was Urban’s third attempt to quit drinking. And in his mind, he thought Kidman should have just walked away. But instead, she helped him finally beat the addiction, and he’s “just so glad” that she did.

During another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman explained that the two simply have a natural, mutual respect for each other that makes it easy to get through the hard times. And that’s what helped the couple work their way through such a serious problem so early in the romance.

“We’re always working through stuff,” Kidman said, “but it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together.”