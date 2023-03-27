Kelly Clarkson Reveals New Details About Her First Album After 2020 Divorce

Nearly three years after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson reveals more details about the first album since the split, Chemistry.

In a social media post on Sunday (March 26th), Clarkson made the official announcement about the album. “It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now,” Kelly explained. “I wasn’t sure I was going to release, but I am.”

The Voice coach then explained the meaning behind the album’s name. “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word,” she said. “Also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions.”

Kelly Clarkson also described the album as being an “arch” of an entire relationship. “A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing,” she continued. “So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it.”

Clarkson further spoke about how chemistry itself is amazing for a relationship. “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Although she didn’t announce the release date for Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson stated that it will be ready soon. “When I say soon, I mean really soon,” she went on to add. “I’m so happy. I’m nervous, but I’m excited about putting it out.”

Kelly Clarkson Also Announces ‘Chemistry’ Las Vegas Residency

Along with revealing some details about her new album Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson also announced her upcoming Chemistry Las Vegas Residency.

While speaking to Variety, Clarkson stated that her upcoming residency will open on July 28th at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She describes the show as being an “intimate music experience” that features her two-decade-long catalog of “award-winning hits.”

“I’m so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!” Kelly Clarkson gushed about the upcoming residency. The singer and songwriter then said the Vegas crowds are “an amazing collection” of people that want to have a great time. “And that’s what we’re going to do!” she continued. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Tickets for Clarkson’s upcoming Chemistry Las Vegas Residency will go on sale this Friday (March 31st) at 10 p.m. PT. The 10 performances going on sale are the following:

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19