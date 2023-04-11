Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With Charles Esten For Country Rendition of Bruce Springsteen Single ‘Glory Days’

Kicking off a new week with some amazing music, Kelly Clarkson teams up with Charles Esten to perform a country version of Bruce Springsteen’s hit ‘80s single Glory Days.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During her daytime talk show, Clarkson and the Outer Banks star took to the stage to perform their rendition. The performance was met with support. “That girl can sing anything!” One person declared on Twitter. Another added, “We need a full-length duet! Your voices are beautiful together!”

Along with the Glory Days performance, Esten sang his original single One Good Move. He revealed that the song is about his wife, who he describes as one good move. After he finished his song, Kelly Clarkson declared that the Outer Banks star was one of the nicest humans anyone is ever going to meet. “People always talk about how rotten people can be. People can be awesome too — that’s Charles.”

Kelly Clarkson Prepares to Release ‘Chemistry’ Album’s First Single ‘Mine’

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson is set to release the first single of her upcoming Chemistry album later this week. Last week, Clarkson released a clip of the song.

“I don’t need somebody to hold me/ Don’t need somebody to love me/ Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up,” Clarkson sings. “I put together my broken/ Let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’/ Don’t need to need somebody.”

Mine will be making its debut on April 14th. However, Kelly Clarkson has not announced Chemistry’s official release yet. It is the first album she’s done since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now,” Clarkson recently stated. “I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am.”

Clarkson also stated that the album is the arc of an entire relationship. “I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on.”

While discussing the album’s name, Kelly Clarkson spoke about the ups and downs of chemistry. “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry.”

Clarkson stated last fall that she had been working on new music in the wake of her divorce from Blackstock. The former couple called it quits in mid-2020.