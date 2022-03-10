Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie Tapped To Host 2022 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards have found their 2022 hosts: country musician Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie.

“Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show” features the actor and the musician as hosts.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists,” she said in the CMT press release. “This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

For Ballerini, hosting the CMT Awards isn’t a first. She hosted the 2021 show alongside country musician Kane Brown. Additionally, she has been nominated for several CMT Awards. She also received nominations at the Grammys and the ACMs. During this week’s broadcast of the latter, she even performed a duet with legendary musician Dolly Parton. Ballerini also made history as the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2019.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” said Mackie. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

Alternatively, Mackie also featured in last year’s awards show as a presenter for “Video of the Year.” Last year, he starred as the title character in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Over the course of the show, Mackie’s character stepped into the role of Captain America, previously filled by Chris Evans. Mackie also starred in 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, We Are Marshall and The Hurt Locker.

How to Watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The award show famously features a variety of appearances from both musicians and actors. Mackie and Ballerini join a long list of major celebrities to host the CMT Music Awards. Some past hosts include Sarah Hyland, Kathy Najimy, Brittany Snow, Kristen Bell, and Pamela Anderson.

The CMT Music Awards will air on April 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern. It will air on CBS while streaming simultaneously on Paramount+. The CMT Music Awards will reveal this year’s nominees on March 16. On the same day, fans can vote at vote.cmt.com.

Additionally, this year’s show will include more content than past broadcasts. 30 minutes of “new performances and extra bonus content” will air April 15 on CMT.