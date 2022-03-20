Kenny Chesney Is ‘Excited About’ These Two Things Heading Into the Summer

You can’t help but think of summer when hearing country legend Kenny Chesney’s tunes. Often channeling some kind of beach bum cowboy, Chesney has long made it known that island time, good drinks and a guitar is all he needs. Well recently, Chesney spoke about being excited for a couple things in the next few months. The first? You guessed it: his upcoming summer tour. And the second? Obviously baseball season.

In a post on Twitter, Chesney said as much. While he also shared a photo from the Red Sox dugout, the “Don’t Happen Twice” singer said he couldn’t wait for summertime and baseball season to kick things off.

Two things I’m excited about… summer tour and baseball season. pic.twitter.com/holl0t8eEF — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 20, 2022

‘Here and Now’ Tour Extra Special for Chesney

And while Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now 2022 tour tickets went on sale in February, the singer also announced at the time he would be adding 20 more stops of the stadium tour along the way. He already had 21 dates mapped out. But the singer said he wanted to make the most of it since he didn’t get to tour the last couple of years. This is obviously due to COVID-19 and concert shutdowns worldwide.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” Chesney explains. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us…Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world,” Chesney says, per Taste of Country.

Further, the tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida on April 23 and conclude in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 27. It’s going to be a hell of a year for the high-energy performer.

Joining Kenny Chesney along the way will be Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay. It should be a fantastic opportunity to see such awesome talent in one space.

Kenny Chesney and “More Than A Voice”

As for Chesney’s second favorite thing he’s looking forward to, we’re also glad baseball is going to get the season it deserves. After a months-long lockout, the MLB Players’ Association finally came to an agreement and signed new terms this month. Which means, like Chesney, we’ll all get to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

Chesney has always been an avid fan of all sports. And because of this, he’s also helping produce the documentary “More Than A Voice,” about the Southeastern Conference’s announcers. This includes Tennessee’s John Ward, Georgia’s Larry Munson, and Alabama’s John Forney and Eli Gold. In addition, Florida’s Mick Hubert, Auburn’s Jim Fyffe and Rod Bramblett.

Being from Tennessee, Chesney felt it was important for him to work on the project.

“It was important for me to be a part of this film, because John Ward was such a big part of my life growing up and loving sports in east Tennessee,” Kenny Chesney explained. “With his voice and his words, he painted a picture of Tennessee football that captured my imagination and the imaginations of so many. Meeting him was one of the highlights of my life – and I’m thrilled to be a small part of this film that sheds light on his genius and so many of the other voices who have made the Southeastern Conference really special.”





